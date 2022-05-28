Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson brags about having ‘brains & beauty’ after announcing her college plans

Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson shares her plans for college. Pic credit: WE tv

The public has watched Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson grow from a toddler to a teenager. The former pageant queen who became a breakout star on Toddlers & Tiaras is now making plans for her future in college.

Her mother, Mama June, continues to struggle with her sobriety and her relationship with her kids. However, that hasn’t stopped Alana from focusing on setting her own goals and preparing for adulthood.

The 16-year-old recently shared some exciting news with her fans about her education. And it looks like she’s not letting anything, or anyone, stop her from living her best life.

Alana plans to earn college credits while in high school

In an Instagram post, Alana shared with her followers an impressive accomplishment. She revealed snippets of her acceptance letter to the Georgia Military College Dual Enrollment program.

This will allow Alana to earn college credits towards her degree while she is still in high school. And depending on her course load once she enrolls in college, it could reduce the time it takes for her to earn her degree.

According to Georgia Military College’s website, to be accepted into the program, students must be a junior or senior in high school, have at least a 2.50 GPA, and have acceptable PSAT or SAT scores.

Alana captioned her post simply saying “Brains & beauty” as her followers flooded her comments with congrats and praises.

One fan was curious about what Alana plans to pursue after graduating high school. Alana responded she intends to study neonatal nursing.

Alana responds to a fan’s question about her future. Pic credit: @honeybooboo/Instagram

Alana will begin her dual enrollment program in the Fall.

Alana is no longer waiting for her parents to change

Alana is featured in the current season of Mama June: Road to Redemption which follows her mother’s journey of recovery.

This season, Alana is living with her older sister, Lauryn aka Pumpkin, and her family. Pumpkin is only a few years older than Alana but has custody since Alana still doesn’t have a good relationship with either one of her parents.

In previous seasons, Alana was seen pleading with her dad, Sugar Bear, to spend more time with her. She also shared how she felt neglected and unwanted by her mother.

Now that she is a bit older, Alana is open to a better relationship with her parents, but is no longer trying to force it. She has shifted her focus to living her own life and attempting to enjoy her teenage years.

In addition to keeping her grades up and planning for college, she is also in her first serious relationship. She has been dating her boyfriend, Dralin, for nearly a year and recently went public with their relationship on Instagram.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WE tv.