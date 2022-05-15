Mike ‘Sugar Bear” Thompson reveals biopsy results after cancer scare, needs tumor removed

Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson will have a tumor removed from his gums. Pic credit: We tv

Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson just received some good news about his health.

The 50-year-old had a cancer scare after a trip to the dentist revealed some concerning spots on his gums. Mike has a long history of using chewing tobacco, which may have caused some rotting in his mouth and damaged his teeth and gums.

As a safety measure, Sugar Bear met with a cancer specialist who calmed his fears. While the Mama June: Road to Redemption star won’t have to battle cancer, there’s still some work to be done before he has a healthy mouth.

Sugar Bear’s biopsy reveals he has a tumor in his mouth

After the trip to the dentist, Sugar Bear met with a cancer specialist to examine the multiple white spots that were located on his gums.

According to reports from TMZ, he had an appointment with Dr. Babak Larian, who ordered a biopsy for Sugar Bear. The results revealed that his salivary gland was housing a tumor.

Although the tumor is benign, there is a possibility that it could become cancerous. To avoid any future complications, he will have surgery next month to have it completely removed.

This operation is the first step in Sugar Bear getting a full dental makeover. Once he has recovered, he is looking to return to the dentist to have his teeth replaced. After over 12 years of consuming chewing tobacco, most of his teeth have become fully rotted and have broken off.

With healthy gums, he can safely be fitted for new teeth and receive a brand-new smile.

Sugar Bear hopes to get a full body makeover

Now that he has separated from his wife, Jennifer, Sugar Bear is hoping to transform his body. In addition to a new set of teeth, he reportedly is considering getting hair transplants, a tummy tuck, Botox, and liposuction.

The makeover seemingly is to commemorate his new life. He shared on Instagram that he is dating someone new and they are very much in love.

He also hopes to repair his relationship with his daughter, Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson. The two have been estranged for some time. He has shared his hopes that they can reconcile and make up for lost time.

Sugar Bear also alluded to returning to TV soon. Although he was not seen in the trailer for the new season of Mama June: Road to Redemption, he has been promoting it on his social media pages. He also has told his followers to stay tuned as he has other projects in the works.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Friday nights at 9/8c on We tv.