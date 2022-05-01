Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson warned about possible cancer during trip to the dentist

Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson could possibly have cancer on his gums. Pic credit: WE tv

Mike Thompson, also known as Sugar Bear, has been notified that he may have cancer in his mouth.

The 50-year-old became known as the quiet man in the background when his daughter, Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson, rose to fame and landed the family a reality TV show. He was once engaged to Mama June, however the couple split. Their separation caused a rift between him and his daughter that he is still trying to repair.

Sugar Bear is now ready to enter a new chapter in his life. However, before he can have a fresh start, he must deal with the news that he might have to fight a cancer diagnosis.

Sugar Bear’s dentist detects the possibility of cancer

Now split from his wife, Jennifer, Sugar Bear is ready to tackle his personal and give himself a clean slate. He has plans to address some cosmetic issues he’s been dealing with for years, starting off with his teeth.

According to reports from TMZ, Sugar Bear had a dentist appointment in preparation to receive a new set of teeth.

During the examination, his dentist discovered the possibility of cancer in his lower gums. His dentist noticed various white spots on his gums which led to this possibility.

Fans of the family’s reality show may recall Sugar Bear spent years regularly consuming chewing tobacco, which is often held close to the gums. TMZ states that his heavy usage caused the rotting of his teeth and potentially the damage to his gums.

Before Sugar Bear can move forward with replacing his teeth, he must visit with a cancer specialist to determine the next steps. His dental work is only one step in the full transformation he’s working towards. He reportedly is considering a full makeover including liposuction, a tummy tuck, and a hair transplant.

Can Sugar Bear mend his relationship with Honey Boo Boo?

Although Sugar Bear is known for being quiet and mostly private, he takes the time to stay connected with his fans on social media. He recently shared that he is in a committed relationship again. This is the first relationship since his separation from his ex, Jennifer.

He is also hoping to get closer to his daughter, Alana, who is now 16. The former pageant girl has had a rocky relationship with her dad since his split from Mama June. Their issues played out on the reality series, Mama June: Road to Redemption, and the two were visibly upset they couldn’t find a compromise to their troubles.

While Sugar Bear admits there is room for improvement in his parenting, Alana has often gone to him for comfort. In the past, she’s expressed feelings of neglect by her mother and ran to her dad for support. Although their relationship is not perfect, it seems the two have not closed the door on reconciliation just yet.

Mama June: Road to Redemption premieres May 13, 2022 on WE tv.