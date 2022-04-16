Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson holds hands with 20-year-old boyfriend Dralin Carswell

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson shares photos with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell. Pic credit: WE tv

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is most known for her time as a child pageant star on TLC’s Toddlers & Tiaras. She became so popular that it eventually led to her family getting their own show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which ran for four seasons.

Alana’s family rose to fame thanks to their over-the-top personalities, frugal lifestyle, and involvement in the world of pageantry. The family, however, did receive their fair share of criticism for their behavior.

And while Alana is no longer a toddler, she is still being talked about by the public. This time, instead of the focus being on her family, it’s now on her dating life.

Alana is spotted out with her boyfriend

In a recent Instagram post, Alana shared a picture of herself with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell.

The two could be seen holding hands as they walked across a bridge. She also shared a second photo of them standing side-by-side, posing in front of a lake. The two were wearing matching outfits as they smiled and enjoyed being out in the sunshine.

Alana captioned her post, “Park dates with you are the best!” The comments for her post were turned off.

Late last year, Alana revealed to the public that she had started dating and had a boyfriend. She was featured in Teen Vogue where she discussed her childhood, her relationship with her mom, and her plans for the future.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In that interview, she only briefly mentioned her boyfriend; however they later went Instagram official with a post on Alana’s account. She removed the post rather quickly after receiving backlash over their age difference. Alana is 16 while Dralin is 20.

Alana returns to TV with her mother, Mama June

Since the cancellation of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Alana has attempted to live a normal life. She retired from doing pageants, and attends public school, while living with her older sister, Lauryn, who is known as Pumpkin.

In 2017, Alana’s mother put the family back on TV with her new show, Mama June: From Not to Hot. The show followed Mama June’s weight loss journey as well as her attempt to reconnect with her family. Alana has appeared in each season, continuing to grow up in the public eye.

The show received a subtle title change with it now being called Mama June: Road to Redemption. A new season is set to premiere and will show June again struggling to have a relationship with her family, especially Alana. For years, Alana has lived with Pumpkin and has not had much contact with her mother, who has struggled with drug addiction and legal troubles.

This season will show June and Pumpkin fighting over custody of Alana as June seeks to prove she is healthier and ready to have her daughter back in her home.

Mama June: Road to Redemption premieres May 13, 2022 on WE tv.