After the 90 Days spoiler: Loren and Alexei Brovarnik disagree over kids, joke about pregnant bodily functions

90 Day Fiance fan favorites, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, disagreed on how many kids to have and joked about bodily functions during pregnancy in a preview for their new spinoff show.

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Loren, who hails from the US, and Alexei Brovarnik, an Israeli native, originally from Ukraine, in 2015 when they premiered on Season 3.

Fans fell in love with the adorable couple and their kids on social media and now the Brovarniks will appear in their very own spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, debuting next week, as previously reported by Monsters & Critics.

In a new preview clip from Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days (which you can watch here), Loren and Alexei disagree over how many kids they want to have and find humor in talking about Loren’s bodily functions during pregnancy.

Alexei and Loren opened the clip by talking about their second pregnancy, and Loren admitted that she was hoping for a girl the second time around.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days stars disagree on how many kids they want

“I obviously was hoping for a girl this time, but I love being a boy mom, so I wasn’t disappointed at all,” Loren shared of her second pregnancy.

Alexei added, “And I was happy that it’s another boy. That means we have an opening for another try [to have a girl] and, uh, I think I want four in total.”

Loren was not on board with Alexei’s wishes and revealed, “The only way I would consider four kids is if by some miracle, the next time we try, it’s twins.”

While in the car with their son Shai in tow, Loren couldn’t get over how nonchalant Alexei was about soon having two kids under the age of 2.

“It’s not really parenting yet, it’s just like, you know, they’re small,” Alexei said during a confessional as Loren gave a look of exasperation.

Alexei teases Loren about her bodily functions during pregnancy

Back in the car, Loren reveals that she has to pee, but Alexei teases her for having to go so frequently. So, Loren teases back and suggests she start wearing adult diapers.

“I am not proper during pregnancy,” Loren admitted. “Listen, the body is going through things that one cannot help. And he has to deal with it,” she added, pointing at Alexei.

Loren continued, “If I make a toot, I make a toot. Like, it is what it is.”

Alexei then chimed in and added, “In hospitals, I saw a lot. Just saying,” as Loren erupted into laughter. “I did see her s**t herself.”

Present day, Loren and Alexei share two sons: Shai, who is nearly 2 years old, and his little brother Asher, who is 4 months old.

The family recently contracted COVID-19 but has since recovered and are back to their normal, day-to-day activities and sharing them with their fans on social media.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days premieres on Monday, January 10 at 9:30 p.m. ET on TLC.