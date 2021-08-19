90 Day Fiance: Loren and Alexei Brovarnik welcome their second son

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are parents once again! Pic credit: TLC

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are parents once again! The 90 Day Fiance stars have welcomed their second child, a son.

“Wow! And just like that, we’re a family of four!” Loren and Alexei said of the latest addition to their family, who is yet to be named.

“It’s so surreal! We are so excited to bring Babyboten home and see Shai being the best big brother!” the couple said in a statement to Us Weekly.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik welcome second son

On Monday, August 16, Loren gave birth via C-section to the couple’s second child, whom they’re referring to as “Babyboten,” a Hebrew nickname that means baby peanut.

Baby Brovarnik decided to enter the world before his scheduled due date, as the couple explained in their statement.

“Babyboten wanted to come into this world earlier than expected and on his own terms. He was a C-section baby, weighing a whopping 5 pounds, 7 ounces, and [measuring] 19 inches tall. We are so excited for this new chapter as a family of four!” Loren and Alexei added.

Loren also shared a post on her Instagram account, sharing several pics from the hospital. One pic showed Loren lying on the operating table awaiting her C-section surgery.

Alexei posed in his head-to-toe scrubs for another fun pic and smiled next to their son’s bed in the NICU in another shot. Loren held baby Brovarnik and she and Alexei posed for another pic next to their son’s incubator.

Baby Brovarnik is ‘recovering well’ in the NICU

Loren shared that her and Alexei’s son had to be moved to the NICU, and although she didn’t specify why he needed intensive care, she did share that he is “recovering well.”

“Truly a Thankful Thursday!! Babyboten has arrived, much early than expected!” Loren told her 1.3 million followers.

“Due to some circumstances, he is in the NICU, but recovering well. We can’t wait to bring him home and start this next chapter as a family of 4! 🧿💙🤍” Loren added in her caption.

Alexei also shared the happy news on his Instagram account, telling his followers, “Baby Boten has arrived a bit early! Due to circumstances, he is in the NICU but recovering well. We can’t wait to bring him home and start this next chapter as a family of 4!”

Alexei also included a series of pics, showing himself and Loren in the NICU next to baby Brovarnik’s incubator, and several other pics from the hospital leading up to and following the birth.

Loren and Alexei announced they were expecting their second child back in March. Loren shared a pic to Instagram, cradling her baby bump, with the caption, “Here we go again!”

Loren and Alexei also announced the gender of their baby in March with a unique reveal. Alexei kicked a soccer ball that exploded with blue powder, revealing they were expecting another son. Baby Brovarnik joins big brother, Shai, who was born in April 2020.

