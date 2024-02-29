After Michael Ilesanmi’s disappearance, is it time for Angela Deem to be canceled for good?

Angela Deem has terrorized viewers since she first appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days in 2018.

We thought her behavior back then was wild, but it’s tame compared to the things that have happened in recent years.

In one of the most shocking moments in reality TV history, she wore a barely-there dress to a tell-all and flashed her husband Michael Ilesanmi’s family because she didn’t like what they had to say.

It was… something, but somehow, Sharp Entertainment continually keeps Deem on their payroll, and it’s starting to feel like something horrible will need to happen for the company to stop enabling that level of behavior.

Deem is known on the show for flying off the handle when something doesn’t go her way, and those around her feel the wrath. It’s a miracle anyone still wants to film with her.

You’ve probably heard by now that Ilesanmi went missing last week, mere months after he finally made it to the U.S., leading to countless questions about what happened from when he arrived to when he went missing.

Michael Ilesanmi has reportedly been found safe and well

According to reports, he was found safe and well but asked the police not to disclose his location to Deem, signaling no resolution for them in the cards.

Sometimes couples have arguments, but on camera, Deem has taken things a step too far one too many times, like when she wanted to hack into Ilesanmi’s phone.

People are entitled to privacy, whether in a relationship or not, and that was a step too far for many.

In their early years on the show, Deem thought her then-husband-to-be was trying to manipulate her into making up with him with a beautiful cake.

Angela Deem has a proven track record of bad behavior

Instead of eating the cake or passing it on to someone else if she didn’t want it, she thought it was best to hurl it at him. It was a startling moment that many fans will never forget.

In terms of 90 Day Fiance villainy, Deem is up there with Big Ed Brown, and the two have been in a constant race to the finish line to declare which of them is the worst.

In more recent memory, Deem’s behavior hit worrying levels when she bashed Liz Woods during a controversial 90 Day: The Last Resort scene late last year.

Instead of having a conversation with Woods about how she felt, Deem got up in her face in a threatening manner. If it was uncomfortable for viewers, could you imagine how awkward it was for Woods?

Angela Deem recently made Liz Woods feel uncomfortable

Her love interest, Big Ed Brown, didn’t even defend her. Thankfully, it sounds like she has cut him loose because she has a hot new man.

People want messy TV. There’s no question about that, but Deem hasn’t fit that bill for many years now because her behavior is so out of pocket that fans have been calling for her removal from the franchise for years.

Knowing we have to sit through 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8, with her likely degrading and screaming at Ilesanmi, is not my idea of good TV.

Sadly, there would always be drama when Ilesanmi touched down in the U.S., but it seemed like they’d have a few good months before things got bad enough for him to leave his belongings in her home and disappear without a trace.

Sharp Entertainment is enabling Angela Deem’s behavior

With Deem, there’s a deeply rooted problem at Sharp Entertainment if they think that showing off this kind of behavior is the best way to promote their shows.

After the initial shock factor of her actions wears off, we’re always left thinking that every episode would be better without her hurling insults and threats at people.

If this truly is the end of Deem and Ilesanmi, the best form of justice we can get is for Ilesanmi to move over to 90 Day: The Single Life to find love and show his personality off to the audience without Deem causing problems for him.

There, we said it.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 premieres Sunday, March 17, at 8/7c on TLC. Stream Seasons 1-7 on Max.