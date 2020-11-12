Abbie Grace Burnett shares new photos of Grace Duggar looking like a ‘doll’

Abbie Grace Burnett cheered up followers with a few cute photos of Grace Duggar.

The baby girl celebrated hitting her 10-month milestone and Counting On fans can’t get enough of her.

Grace Duggar celebrates 10 months

While her parents don’t share too many photos of Grace Duggar, every time they do Counting On fans go wild.

She is one of the happiest babies and is always smiling in her pictures. Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar made sure to share photos of her to celebrate her big accomplishment of hitting her 10-month milestone.

One commenter said, “She is a doll ❤️.” Another said, “What a little angel! 👼🏼💕.”

In just two months, the little girl will celebrate her first birthday. Abbie and John-David just celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary. She popped on Instagram to gush about her husband, and the two just exude happiness in photos and when they are together on Counting On.

Little Grace is the last baby born from the 2019 baby boom. The Duggars welcomed five granddaughters from May 2019 through January 2020.

Abbie didn’t announce her pregnancy for quite some time, but Counting On fans suspected she was expecting because Jessa Duggar made a comment about the five great-grandchildren Grandma Mary Duggar would miss being born, At that point, she had already welcomed Ivy Jane.

Will Abbie Grace and John-David return to Counting On?

There has been no confirmation of a new season for Counting On, but it is likely one will be picked up. Justin and Claire are courting, James Duggar is rumored to be seeing someone, and two new grandchildren are on the way.

On Instagram, they still have Counting On listed in their bio. As long as the show goes on, it is likely they will continue to be a part of it. Abbie and John-David have shared their entire relationship on camera, so it only makes sense to continue on.

Aside from what they share on the show, the two remain pretty private about their lives. They have shared some of their adventures, but they don’t post as much as some of the other Duggar siblings do. In fact, they are pretty low-key.

For now, John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are soaking up the last few months of having a baby before she is transformed into a more curious and independent toddler.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.