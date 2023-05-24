Aaron Rodgers reveals his love for Jersey Shore as ‘one of the greatest shows’

Aaron Rodgers is a fan of all the antics and hilarity that is the Jersey Shore, as the former Super Bowl winner recently gushed about MTV’s reality TV show.

Rodgers, 39, is one of the newest members of the New York Jets roster after spending most of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers.

His joining the team gives the Jets a legitimate quarterback capable of leading them into the playoffs, immediately putting them into the list of top eight to 10 favorites to win the Super Bowl.

Now that Rodgers has moved to a new zip code, he’s getting to know the Jersey area, which he jokingly revealed he only knew through seeing how it was presented on MTV’s show.

For those who had that as their only frame of reference, they might not want to visit the area anytime soon, let alone live there, although Rodgers admitted it’s really not like that.

He even shared that he’s a big fan of the show, mentioning several cast members and calling out a teammate he discovered was unfamiliar with the iconic reality TV show.

Aaron Rodgers gets asked about Snooki after joking about Jersey Shore

Expectations are high for the New York Jets now that they’ve added a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and multi-time MVP to their roster. At a recent Jets press conference, Rodgers was asked about how it’s been “getting to know Jersey” and how it compared to “his expectations coming in.”

“Look, I’ll be honest, the only Jersey I knew about besides Teterboro was Jersey Shore,” Rodgers joked, adding, “I was assured that was not a proper representation of this great state.”

Rodgers said he’s been out and about quite a bit, getting to talk with people, take pictures, and get to know the area. A reporter then asked Rodgers if he’s “not a fan of Snooki,” aka Nicole Polizzi from the show.

The NFL star said he never said he wasn’t a fan, but the reality TV show was the “only lens” he got to see New Jersey through really. Years later, it’s likely a bit different than those earlier days, as the cast has grown up for the most part and possibly matured now that they have families, significant others, and greater responsibilities.

Rodgers called Jersey Shore one the “greatest shows ever’ and has met DJ Pauly D

Rodgers also shared that he and his teammates were recently near the football field for the media to create promotional content. He said players were asked to give their best Jersey Shore impression, but his Jets teammate, CJ Uzomah, confessed that he’d never seen the show.

“‘What? How can you not watch the show?” Rodgers asked his teammate, adding, “‘That’s like one of the greatest shows ever. Back when MTV still had content.'”

These days, MTV is ridiculed by many critics and viewers for the ridiculous amount of Ridiculousness they show. However, there’s still other content here or there, including Catfish, Teen Mom, The Challenge, and yes, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation spinoff. Rodgers wasn’t asked about the spinoff, so it’s unclear if he’s seen the new show yet.

During his press conference, Rodgers said he was a “fan of all of them.” He admitted he attended one of DJ Pauly D’s sets back in Las Vegas when he used to go there several times a year “back in like 2011 or something.”

Jersey Shore debuted on MTV back in 2009, which is four years after Rodgers joined the Packers as a rookie quarterback. He led the team to another Lombardi Trophy two years later, helping them win Super Bowl XLV. That’s the same year he attended DJ Pauly D’s set in Vegas following his Super Bowl win.

According to Haute Living, Rodgers and Pauly D were dining with separate parties at Vegas’ N9NE Steakhouse at the Palms. A photo of the Jersey Shore personality and NFL star inside the restaurant is still circulating online over a decade later.

Later, Rodgers reportedly hit the Moon Nightclub, where he and Pauly D sat at a 10-person VIP table. Pauly D eventually got behind the turntables to provide an energetic two-hour set, also shouting out Rodgers several times during the night.

Based on all of the above, it seems like Rodgers has nothing but love for Snooki, The Situation, DJ Pauly D, and the iconic Jersey Shore. Most JS cast members and fans are likely very happy to see him now calling the Jets his team!

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.