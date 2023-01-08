Survivor host Jeff Probst has some ideas about the future of the show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire

Could Survivor have a season where people compete without any challenges taking place?

It seems that host Jeff Probst has an off-the-wall idea that could certainly shake things up on a future season of the show.

As Inside Survivor reported, some Reward Challenges are already getting edited out of episodes, with the reason being to save time for other topics on a given night.

So would a season without any Reward Challenges or Immunity Challenges actually be interesting?

It’s hard to picture people splitting up into tribes and then voting each other out based simply on how they interact at the tribes, but maybe that’s how most of the tribe votes go already?

Sign up for our newsletter!

For Survivor fans, taking away all of the challenges might make it more difficult to get into the episodes, though, because it would then boil down to just an hour of people hanging out in Fiji.

What did Jeff Probst say about a no-challenge Survivor?

It was on The Friendship Onion podcast where Jeff touched on the topic of a Survivor season with no challenges, and his thoughts might be a bit controversial to people who have watched the show for years.

And Jeff definitely knows that people are paying very close attention to any shifts in rules or the format of the show.

“Maybe. Maybe you don’t have to have them, right? We don’t know. We may get to a season where we don’t do that, and people will go, ‘Oh my God, you’ve blown it again!'” Jeff stated when talking about challenges on the show.

He is right in his assumption that people might not take it well. We needn’t look any further than the backlash that took place when the Survivor producers shortened the 39-day seasons down to just 26 days.

More news on the world of Survivor

A new reality competition series has arrived that will feature two very famous Survivor alums as part of the cast.

The new show on Peacock is called The Traitors, and here is everything Survivor fans should know about it. This could certainly be a fun way for viewers to pass the time before a new season of Survivor arrives.

And speaking of a new season, Survivor 44 released a hot new trailer, giving viewers a long look at what will be taking place this spring.

Spoken like a true winner!🌟 Congratulations to our Survivor: 43 Sole #Survivor, Mike Gabler!🎉 pic.twitter.com/Ytz1jVJh2r — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) December 17, 2022

For anyone who hasn’t seen it yet, Sia gave Survivor 43 castaways money, rewarding them for being entertaining competitors during the Fall 2022 season.

Survivor 44 will air in Spring 2023 on CBS.