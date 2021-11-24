90 Day: The Single Life shows the moment Jesse and Jeniffer met for the first time

Jesse and Jeniffer had chemistry from their first encounter but it wasn’t without a bit of awkwardness. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance stars Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona currently star on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2.

TLC cameras were there to capture the two lovebirds meeting for the first time.

Jesse is known for his tumultuous relationship with 90 Day Fiance star Darcey. Jeniffer can relate after having her own 90 Day Fiance journey with an American in Tim Malcolm, which she described as a disaster.

Jeniffer revealed that she was the first to make a move on the Dutch personal trainer, sliding in his DMs on Instagram. However, it took about one year for Jesse to respond.

After one year of getting to know each other online and on the phone, they finally met in person.

Jeniffer tells the TLC cameras what she expects from their meeting:

“Of course, I have high expectations for Jesse; I mean, I really want him to twist my world,” the model tells cameras. If he doesn’t make me feel that, he will just be a fool because he will miss this.”

Jesse and Jeniffer meet in person for the first time

On 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2, Jeniffer waits at the airport to pick up Jesse.

“He’s hot, obviously, and this is like a storm of feelings and emotions that are waking up and starting to boil,” she adds. “I’m very, very excited for what’s coming.”

The Colombian TLC star was disappointed about their first encounter telling the TLC camera:

“One thing we didn’t do is kiss each other,” she said before adding: “I want him to kiss me,” she says of Jesse. “I really like him.”

The sexual chemistry is undeniable as the couple got nervous meeting each other and gushed about their feelings.

Jesse says he wants to “take his time” and be patient before jumping into intimacy with Jeniffer.

His comments may seem ironic considering that he suggested Tim Malcolm is gay.

The Colombian TLC star revealed that she was taken back by Jesse’s lack of physical affection calling it “strange.”

Jeniffer Tarazona cited Tim Malcolm’s lack of intimacy as a reason for their breakup.

Jeniffer keeps a secret from Jesse

In 90 Day: The Single Life, Jeniffer tells Jesse that she has been single for three years. However, she confesses to the camera that she has been dating someone.

She also adds that she will tell him the truth, not knowing how he will react.

Based on their social media activity, the couple is still going strong and has been together for at least six months.

Tim Malcolm threw shade at the couple, but it appears that they are a better match.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on Fridays on Discovery+.