90 Day Fiance: Tim Malcolm slams Jesse Meester in shady post, calls him a ‘clown’

There’s a feud brewing between 90 Day Fiance stars Jesse Meester and Tim Malcolm and let’s just say, Tim is not mincing words.

Things have been tense between the men after it was revealed that Jesse is now dating Tim’s ex Jeniffer Tarazona. Tim and Jeniffer broke up last year after he had trouble securing a visa for the Colombian native due to financial difficulties. But Jeniffer has quickly moved on.

A few weeks ago both Jeniffer and Jesse posted photos of their adventures together on social media, but they made sure to disguise each other faces in their respective photos. But, it didn’t take internet sleuths very long to put two and two together.

However, it seems there was a reason why the new couple was trying to keep their love affair a secret, for the time being, they are featured on the upcoming season of 90 Day: The Single Life and had to keep things under wraps until the teaser was released.

Now it’s all in the open and Tim is none too pleased that Jesse is dating his ex.

Tim Malcolm calls Jesse Meester a ‘clown’

The 90 Day Fiance: Pillow talk star has already shared his feelings about Jesse Meester dating his ex-girlfriend Jeniffer and he didn’t exactly have glowing reviews about any of them. However, Tim had a few more things to get off his chest about Jesse and he recently posted a shady message on Twitter literally clowning him

Tim posted a photo of himself and Jesse side by side and wrote, “Hint: one is a clown, one is the others daddy. Put some respect on my name… and respect your elders, son.”

Why is Tim Malcolm clowning Jesse Meester?

It appears Tim’s message is in response to Jesse’s recent appearance on 90 Day: Bares All where he made some eye-raising comments about Tim. Viewers will remember that Tim had issues getting intimate with Jeniffer when he visited her in Colombia during their season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Despite spending several days with Jeniffer, the couple never had sex and that caused the brunette beauty to question Tim’s sexuality. Now her boyfriend Jesse seems to be doing the same and he said as much during the chat with Shaun Robinson.

When asked his opinion on why he thinks and Jeniffer and Tim never got intimate, Jesse responded, “I think it’s pretty obvious.”

Jesse also claimed that Tim was always talking about him and hinted that Tim was interested in him. “I think Tim was just admiring me,” said Jesse.

It’s this conversation that had Tim lashing out on Twitter with his “clown” comment and now we’re just waiting for Jesse to clap back.

Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life begins streaming on Friday, November 12 on Discovery+.