This week’s episode of 90 Day: The Single Life emphasized the struggle and triumphs of the cast. Pic credit: TLC

As some 90 Day: The Single Life cast members geared up to have positive futures for their love lives, others were met with failure or negative impacts due to their actions during this week’s episode.

The Single Life viewers got to hear from Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona, Debbie Johnson, Syngin Colchester, and Big Ed Brown. Natalie Mordovtseva and Stephanie’s Matto journeys were not featured in the latest episode.

Jesse Meester, Jeniffer Tarazona, and Big Ed Brown had to deal with relationship stress

Jesse and Jeniffer’s fight over Jeniffer thinking Jesse called her an escort continued. Jeniffer held her ground in wanting an apology and Jesse said he would put his pride aside and he ended up apologizing after saying the way Jeniffer communicates when she’s mad is not healthy.

They went snorkeling before having a romantic dinner together where Jeniffer said that she would call her ex-lover Cacua with Jesse so that they could move on from Jeniffer’s past with him.

Big Ed did not hear from Kaory after she left him at the dinner table when she felt he was being too pushy about being in a relationship. She ghosted him and did not attend the sunset boat date Ed had planned and he instead brought this mother who comforted him.

The next morning, Ed said that he met up with Kaory without cameras and she told him that she only wanted to be his friend.

Big Ed got ghosted but had his mother to fall back on. Pic credit: TLC

There were exciting moments for Syngin Colchester and Debbie Johnson on 90 Day: The Single Life this week

Debbie set up a lunch date with the man she went to San Diego to meet and made amends with, Colt, after the fit she threw the night before. Colt and Debbie’s friend Audry agreed to go with Debbie to the date to meet the man she met on the internet.

Syngin got ready for his date with a woman named Kira who he met the night before. Despite being super nervous, Syngin’s date went well and he secured a second date.

Sign up for our newsletter!

During Syngin’s conversation with Kira, she mentioned that she wanted to have kids within five years and Syngin told her he was open to having kids even though that is the reason why he broke up with Tania.

Syngin’s date with Kira went well for him despite his nerves. Pic credit: TLC

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life air Fridays on Discovery+.