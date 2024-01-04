90 Day: The Single Life fans cheer for Tyray as he tries to find love after catfish drama

TLC fans are cheering for Tyray Mollett as he makes another attempt at finding love on 90 Day: The Single Life.

The lovable teddy bear — described that way by his family and friends — didn’t have the best of luck trying to find a girlfriend online, so now he’s doing it in person.

It’s hard to forget Tyray’s painful journey on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days from when we were first introduced to the 33-year-old.

Tyray had fallen in love with a woman named Carmella on a dating app, and after communicating with her for several years, he fell in love.

He planned to visit her home country of Barbados to propose to Carmella.

The producers found out Tyray was being catfished by a man. He was heartbroken by the outcome.

Now, Tyray, who is still a virgin and has never had a real kiss, is ready to take the plunge and find the love of his life, and 90 Day Fiance fans are cheering him on.

90 Day: The Single Life fans are hopeful that Tyray will find love

In the first episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Tyray confessed to having insecurities about his weight, but now, he’s ready to make a change.

A clip was posted online showing Tyray in the gym, and viewers supported him in the comments.

“He’s a cute guy and he going to be damn fine when he get that weight off of him y’all just waiting to see BET,” said one viewer.

“He’s actually handsome and really nice his insecurity is what allowed that man to take advantage of him. I hope him losing weight helps with his confidence,” added someone else.

One person wrote, “He’s actually very handsome and seems to have a sweet heart. I hope love finds him fr🥺.”

Another noted, “U r very handsome tyray 😍Keep pushing and put God first. The rest will fall into place. Best of luck .”

Fans help out Tyray. Pic credit: @omfgrealitytv/Instagram

Tyray reveals that he’s a virgin and has never been kissed

Tyray made a few surprising revelations about his love life, or lack thereof, on 90 Day: The Single Life, one being that he’s still a virgin.

“I’m 33 and I’m still a virgin, technically I haven’t had a real kiss either,” he admitted.

However, the TLC star remains hopeful that he will find the one, and he’s waiting to fall in love before having sex.

Meanwhile, he already has some steamy plans for what his first time will be like.

“I imagine it to be loud, some screaming, some moaning…” said Tyray laughingly. “It will be for like four hours.”

We’ll have to wait and see if Tyray will be lucky in love this season because he deserves a happy ending after the infamous catfishing drama.

90 Day: The Single Life, Season 4 airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.