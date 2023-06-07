90 Day Fiance: Tyray ‘isn’t ready to walk away’ from Carmella even though she’s really a male catfish

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days newcomer Tyray Mollett isn’t giving up on his Barbadian love interest, Carmella, even though she is really a “he.”

90 Day Fiance viewers have already grown fond of 33-year-old Tyray, the wholesome “teddy bear” with a heart of gold.

Tyray has been in a years-long relationship with Carmella, only communicating through Snapchat. The two have never even video-chatted, let alone met in person.

In addition, add on the fact that Tyray’s family doesn’t know he’s been chatting with Carmella, coupled with him finding out she was featured on a website for female escorts in a preview from this season, and there are red flags written all over this shady relationship.

When TLC’s producers dropped the bombshell on Tyray during Season 6 Episode 1 that Carmella isn’t who she said she is — it’s actually a man catfishing him — viewers were devastated right along with Tyray.

However, Tyray isn’t letting a gender discrepancy get in the way of him building on the connection he felt with the person he’s been communicating with online for four years.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days spoiler: Tyray isn’t giving up hope that Carmella is real

In a preview clip from the Sunday, June 11, episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Tyray admits that he’s not giving up on finding love or on his relationship with Carmella.

Tyray admits that he’s been going back through his and Carmella’s messages and still has a “glimmer of hope” that “maybe it was just someone else who had her phone or something.”

“Maybe she was hacked,” Tyray tells producers. “I don’t know.”

During a confessional, Tyray says that the situation is “messed up” but confesses, “I’m not ready to walk away from Carmella yet because I still have, you know, a little bit in me that says, ‘This might all be just a misunderstanding.’ I want to get to the bottom of everything.”

Tyray shares that he won’t be messaging Carmella anymore for the day but fears how he’ll feel the next day after he has time to process everything.

Tyray admits to sending Carmella money every month

As if being catfished weren’t enough, Tyray also reveals that in 2019, Carmella asked him for money, and he sent it to her. Initially, Tyray told Carmella that he wouldn’t send her money, which caused her to ghost him.

Then, in 2020, Tyray says he “let his guard down” and began sending her between $50 to $100 per month. Carmella doesn’t question the money Tyray gives her, but he says she’s “always asking for more.”

After hearing the news from TLC’s producers that he was being catfished, Tyray admits that his emotions are “all over the place.”

“You can like, feel it, but then, it’s like, it still doesn’t feel real. It’s like… I don’t know. It’s weird,” he says in the clip.

While 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Day viewers wait to see how everything pans out with Tyray and Carmella — or whoever she really is — he recently admitted that he feels foolish for what played out so far this season.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Tyray shared a photo in his Instagram Story, wearing a wig and clown makeup, and captioned it, “Me after last nights episode.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.