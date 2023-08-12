90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days spoiler: Tyray Mollett meets the real Carmella in person

On the next episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Tyray Mollett faces the day he thought he may never see.

After years of chatting online with someone he believed to be a woman named Carmella, Tyray will finally meet her — or at least the woman whose photos were used to impersonate her — in person for the first time.

As 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers watched this season, Tyray was hit with a devastating blow when TLC producers discovered that his online love interest, Carmella, was really a male catfish named Christian posing as her.

Despite a private investigator confirming the news, Tyray wasn’t ready to give up on love even though Carmella ghosted him during his trip to her supposed native country of Barbados.

Admittedly, Tyray “didn’t wanna believe it at first,” but he is pressing forward this season in an effort to get to the bottom of the whole Carmella mystery.

In a preview clip from Sunday’s episode, shared by PEOPLE, Tyray has his first face-to-face encounter with the online porn star, who is the woman behind the photos of the catfish pretending to be a woman named Carmella.

Tyray Mollett calls it a ‘mind f**k’ to meet the real Carmella in person on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Tyray is impatient as he awaits Carmella’s arrival at a restaurant, calling the experience a “mind f**k.”

“To see her in the flesh, I’m dumbfounded. I’m like, ‘Oh my God,'” Tyray admits. “She’s dressed nice; she’s got her nails done. She looks even better than in the photos.”

Although Tyray finds Carmella just as beautiful in person as in her photos, he realizes that it’s not the woman he fell in love with online.

“This was the person I was in love with for four years, but at the same time, it’s not her, and it’s hurtful, you know to [know] that,” Tyray confesses.

Tyray explains to Carmella that he met his online love interest on a dating app and was taken aback by the fact that she was interested in him because “usually girls don’t really do that.”

“Then I found out she was actually a man named Christian, and he was using your pictures,” Tyray tells Carmella. “It’s crazy.”

Seeing Carmella in the flesh is difficult for Tyray, as he explains that he was “in a relationship with the image of” Carmella, not her actual identity.

Tyray worries that Carmella is involved in the catfishing scam

After chatting it up for a bit, Tyray worries that the Carmella he’s meeting in person might be in on the whole catfish incident, prompting him to ask her whether she’s involved in the scam.

“Maybe she knows but not saying anything. And she has a little guilt. That’s why she’s acting the way she’s acting,” Tyray hypothesizes.

That’s when Tyray builds up the courage to ask Carmella, “So I have a question… this is weird. I’m sorry, but you don’t have anything to do with this, right?”

Unfortunately, the clip ends on a cliffhanger, so we’ll have to tune in Sunday to find out how Carmella responds to Tyray’s questioning.

But regardless of her involvement (or lack thereof), Tyray is adamant about pushing forward and getting to the bottom of it all, insisting that a woman must be behind all of the smoke and mirrors.

Tyray admits, “I still believe that the person behind all the messages is a woman, so I feel I can just talk to this person one more time because I just want to know if my instincts are right.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.