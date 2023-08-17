90 Day: The Last Resort viewers try to guess Yara’s big secret

There’s a lot to unpack from the premiere of 90 Day: The Last Resort, which had a few bombshells.

One was from Yara Zaya, who teased a big secret that she’s been keeping from her husband, Jovi Dufren, and now viewers are trying to guess what it could be.

At first, it made no sense to see Yara and Jovi among the five troubled couples whose relationships were on the brink of collapse.

However, the Ukrainian native made an interesting confession and claimed that while their marriage looks perfect on the outside, they have a lot of issues to work on.

According to Yara, her husband has been pressuring her for a second child, and she’s simply not ready. It’s an issue they discussed in the last season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Yara also noted that she wants the professionals to help them with communication — meanwhile, Asuelu and Kalani are dealing with STDs, years-long infidelity, and hall passes.

Anyway, Yara also teased a big secret that will likely cause Jovi to freak out when she finally tells him.

Yara Zaya teases a big secret on 90 Day: The Last Resort

A 90 Day Fiance fan page posed the question on Instagram, and many people guessed that Yara had gone ahead and purchased an apartment in Europe against Jovi’s wishes.

“She purchased an apartment in Europe I assume,” wrote one commenter.

“Either she bought the apartment in Europe or she’s on birth control because he wants another baby now and she doesn’t,” guessed someone else.

One person added, “I think it’s that she bought an apartment in her country like she said she wanted to do but Jovi was against it.”

There were a few other guesses as well.

“I think she had her tubes tied cuz she doesn’t want anymore kids with him,” said one viewer.

“No way she knows he’s been cheating and hasn’t given him hell for it yet!” reasoned someone. “She either bought a house in Europe or she’s bringing her mom to America!”

What is Yara Zaya’s big secret?

The guesses are very much on point based on what we learned about Yara last season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Given the devastation happening in her home country, the Ukrainian native hasn’t been able to return home. But she’s been able to see her mom during their visits to Europe.

During their last trip to Prague, Czech Republic, where Yara’s mom now resides, things got very tense.

Yara’s mom accompanied her to look at apartments behind Jovi’s back with the intent of making a purchase — a revelation that shocked Jovi when he found out.

The 32-year-old quickly put the kibosh on that idea, but did Yara buy the apartment against her husband’s wishes?

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.