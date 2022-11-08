90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers slam Yara’s mom for influencing Yara negatively

Yara Zaya’s mom Olga is facing backlash over her influencing Yara to get an apartment. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers have been watching Yara Zaya, Jovi Dufren, and their daughter Mylah visit Prague, Czech Republic, where Yara’s mom has been living.

Jovi found out that Yara and her mom were planning on looking at apartments to buy behind Jovi’s back. He ended up coming with them and slamming Yara’s decision to try and buy something after their search went badly.

Yara’s mom Olga was the one pushing for Yara to have a place of her own and one she could move into as well.

Olga told Yara she should have something of her own in case she and Jovi didn’t work out.

Jovi was not happy with the several different angles Olga seemed to be working on Yara regarding buying an apartment, and Olga’s influence has not sat well with HEA viewers either.

90 Day fans have been reacting negatively on social media to Yara’s mom’s position about the apartment and the impact it’s having on Yara and her decision-making.

Yara Zaya’s mom Olga got a meme made about her

A popular 90 Day fan page on Instagram made a meme featuring Yara and her mom talking about Yara buying an apartment.

Above the image of Yara and her mom talking, the meme remarked, “Yara’s mom totally trying to get herself a new apartment out of their visit.”

In the caption, the fan account added, “Did Yara and her mom go behind Jovi’s back? 👇🏻Tell me below👇🏻 I think what they did was really f****d up.”

Yara’s mom faced backlash for pushing apartment on Yara

In the meme’s comments, 90 Day viewers shared their opinions on what they thought Yara’s mom was trying to do and Yara’s perceived compliance.

One top comment read, “Yes they did. It’s not fair to Jovi. Also not fair that Yara rarely translates for him. I don’t think it’s about being ‘independent’ I think it’s about Yara making sure she’s all set before she leaves the swamp.”

Another viewer wrote, “Not cool 🤷🏻‍♀️👀 ! Going behind Jovi’s#.”

Someone else urged, “Jovi needs to call an attorney and get a post-nuptial😂😂😂.”

Another popular notion jabbed, “Can’t stand yara or her mother now too. Jovi is being completely used. I honestly don’t think yara loves him at all.”

Yet another viewer questioned, “Guess who’s gonna live in it when Yara and Jovi go back home?🤔.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.