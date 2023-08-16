90 Day: The Last Resort viewers sound off as Kalani brags about having sex with her hall pass

Kalani Faagata has no regrets about cheating on her husband, Asuelu Pulaa, and she just made that very clear as she poked fun at her hall pass in a new video.

In a petty game of tit for tat, the couple shared some interesting information during the premiere of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

We already knew that Asuelu was unfaithful in his marriage, but we found out more details during a group therapy session with the rest of the cast.

During a TMI moment, Kalani said her husband fessed up to his cheating ways after he contracted thrush from a woman he met at a bar.

After all his indiscretions, Asuelu came up with the brilliant idea to give his wife a hall pass to kiss someone, but Kalani did a lot more than that!

While some people might criticize Kalani for giving Asuelu a taste of his own medicine, the mom of two has no regrets.

Kalani Faagata brags about taking Asuelu up on his hall pass

Kalani poked fun at the situation with Asuelu after they laid it all out on TV and confessed to cheating on each other.

Spoiler alert: the brunette beauty has already kicked Asuelu to the curb and moved on to a hunky new man, so she’s in a much different place right now.

Now, Kalani is finding humor in the situation as she posted a video on Instagram that showed her laying in bed with a smile on her face.

“POV: You took the hall pass,” she wrote on the video as she instantly covered her mouth with one hand.

To further drive the point home, she captioned the post, “It’s okay when he does it, it’s a problem when I do it? 🤔.”

90 Day: The Last Resort viewers sound off on Asuelu and Kalani

Kalani’s message got mixed reviews as some people supported her decision while others disagreed with it.

“Absolutely! This is why you’re my favorite cast member! 😍 drop that double standard and do you!” said one commenter.

“I’m glad you did it! The pain in his face was priceless. That’s the only way they can understand the pain and trauma,” said someone else.

One person said, “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes lol karma came around for him!”

However, there were a few people in the comments who expressed that two wrongs do not make a right.

Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

“How did it improve your marriage though?” questioned one Instagram user. “That’s the problem. Repeating bad behaviour just because you can makes you an equal in the shoddy behaviour area.”

Someone else reasoned, “It’s not ok that he did it. However you doing it doesn’t make it even. It only makes it worse. I hope you both can work this out for the kids sake.”

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.