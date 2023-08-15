5 cringe moments on 90 Day: The Last Resort premiere

90 Day: The Last Resort premiered last night on TLC, and it was interesting, to say the least.

A lot of 90 Day Fiance fans claimed they weren’t going to tune in for the new spinoff, mainly due to the cast, as they are mostly fan-least-favorites.

With polarizing cast members like Angela Deem, Big Ed Brown, and Molly Hopkins, there’s sure to be drama and a lot of cringe.

Over the years, there have even been calls to fire some of the cast members that have made it to this show — with quite a few TLC viewers regularly calling for Angela and Big Ed to be removed.

That likely won’t happen because, even though they are mostly hated, they bring the viewers running in, and that means more money for the production company and the network even though a lot of people who tune in are hate-watching.

That’s where I come in. I watched 90 Day: The Last Resort, so you don’t have to, and you can still find out who did what and just how cringe it was.

Big Ed and Liz Woods talk about makeup sex

First and foremost, there is nothing appealing about imagining Big Ed having sex with Liz. The pair were talking about all their cringy breakups and how the best part about it was the makeup sex.

Thankfully they didn’t go into too much detail because, as we all know, TLC loves to air some of the dirtiest and downright raunchy details about what some of the 90 Day Fiance cast have been up to (we’re looking at you, Jasmine and Gino!)

But the biggest cringe in Big Ed and Liz’s makeup sex confession is that she calls him “daddy,” and he likes it when she calls him “daddy.” Shudder.

Kalani shares how she knew Asuelu was cheating

In another segment, during a group therapy session, Kalani and Asuelu opened up about how he cheated on her when he was in Samoa.

Kalani shared that she knew Asuelu was up to no good when he stuck his tongue out, and she noticed he had a yeast infection in his mouth. She explained that there’s only one way to get thrush like he had, and it was because he was kissing someone either on the mouth or on the genitals.

First of all, let’s just debunk that right now because there are a lot of ways to get a yeast infection in one’s mouth. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), an oral yeast infection can be attributed to certain health conditions like diabetes, HIV/AIDS, or cancer. It can also be caused by dentures, certain antibiotics or corticosteroids, medications that cause dry mouth, and smoking.

But Asuelu didn’t know that, and he was doing things he should not have been doing, so she set him up, and he fell for it. Now we know that he was kissing on someone — and more!

Angela Deem hit on the staff

Before Angela Deem even saw the room she’d be staying in at a fabulous Florida resort, she was hitting on the staff.

On camera, Angela asked the man who was just trying to deliver her to her room if he was married. When he said he was not, Angela made it clear that she was interested.

She even told him that she is married but might not be for long and that she was there for couples therapy. She also explained that her husband, Michael, would not be joining them because he’s still stuck in Nigeria, waiting for his visa so he can come to the US.

Before she got out of the golf cart she shared with this man she’d likely never met before in her life, she told him that if things didn’t work out with Michael, she wanted to do dinner.

Kalani and Angela are besties?

Another surprise for 90 Day Fiance fans, or at least for this one, is that Kalani and Angela are really great friends.

Initially, all the couples were gathered at the pool bar except for Angela, who came to the resort alone. As Angela strolled up, Yara’s face dropped as they cannot stand each other. On the other hand, Kalani got really excited, and when Angela saw her, she made a beeline for Kalani, and the two women embraced.

Kalani admitted that she’s really happy to see Angela there because that means she has an ally, and while she doesn’t want her to attack Asuelu (good luck on that!), she does want someone in her corner in case things go south.

The part that literally made me gasp was when Kalani admitted that she and Angela had a lot in common. If I was comparing Angela to anyone else on the show, Kalani would never have crossed my mind.

Big Ed keeps everyone laughing at Liz’s expense

Big Ed has a huge personality, and sometimes it’s funny. Other times, it’s as cringy as one can get.

He often makes jokes at his own expense, and that’s just fine. But when he makes jokes at the expense of his partner, that’s just not okay.

So when it’s time for Big Ed and Liz to tell the group

“So I’m in this restaurant, and I see this beautiful girl,” Big Ed starts as Liz beams. “And she was standing right behind Liz.”

Liz laughed, but you could see how uncomfortable she was, and it was uncomfortable to watch too.

It’s only been one episode, and we’re sure there will be way more cringe to come. Notice we didn’t even touch on how Michael said Angela was “chubby.”

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.