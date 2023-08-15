Where was 90 Day: The Last Resort filmed? Here’s everything to know about the Key West resort

90 Day Fiance’s latest spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort, kicked off with a bang this week, unveiling some shocking revelations in the first episode.

Viewers watched five couples from the 90 Day Fiance franchise begin to sort through their relationship issues and rebuild their trust as they began a two-week intensive retreat in Key West, Florida.

Aside from the dramatic revelations that already took place during Episode 1 and the ones that have yet to play out this season, viewers couldn’t help but notice the gorgeous location for 90 Day: The Last Resort.

While typical 90 Day Fiance episodes are filmed from the castmates’ homes and nearby surroundings, this spinoff works a little differently.

90 Day: The Last Resort was filmed in a tropical destination that looks to be nothing short of paradise.

All of the cast members — Angela Deem, Big Ed Brown, Liz Woods, Yara Zaya, Jovi Duren, Kalani Faagata, Asuelu Pulaa, Molly Hopkins, and Kelly Brown — were captivated by the breathtaking views and stunning accommodations upon their arrival, and 90 Day Fiance viewers took notice too.

So where was 90 Day: The Last Resort filmed? Here’s a look at what we know about the grandiose venue.

A look into 90 Day: The Last Resort’s filming destination, Isla Bella Beach Resort

The location for 90 Day Fiance’s latest spinoff is a luxury oceanfront resort called Isla Bella Beach Resort in Marathon, Florida, in the Florida Keys. Marathon, Florida, is set on 13 islands with beautiful beaches and barrier reefs, including crystal blue waters and white sands.

As touted on the resort’s website, “At the threshold of the iconic Seven Mile Bridge lies Isla Bella Beach Resort, the crown jewel of the Florida Keys. A lush, winding drive off the famed Overseas Highway transports guests to this private oasis, framed by a canopy of native plants and tropical greenery.”

“Arriving at the stately lobby, visitors are greeted by their first view of the cerulean sea,” the description continues. “Pristine white architecture and sandy beaches abound, providing guests a tranquil respite from the world beyond.”

The resort offers something for everyone looking to relax and unwind — the perfect place to work on relationship problems. It boasts five pools, three restaurants, a spa, a beach bar surrounded by palm trees, and activities offered onsite, including fishing and water sports.

Guests at the Florida resort complained of 90 Day Fiance crews disrupting their stays

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, guests staying at Isla Bella Beach Resort were far from pleased that the 90 Day: The Last Resort cast members were sharing the property.

Disgruntled patrons complained of disruptive behavior from the cast, amenities being closed off, and late-night F-bomb-laced tirades.

While viewers watched the couples sit down with a team of therapists for their first session to sort through their relationship issues, we learned some jaw-dropping information.

For starters, Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown arrived at the retreat separately and even sat apart during the group therapy session. We also learned that Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren are hiding some secrets from each other, Liz Woods is second-guessing moving in with Big Ed Brown, and Angela Deem brought divorce papers with her.

The most startling tidbit of information, however, was discovering that Asuelu Pulaa cheated on Kalani Faagata — and not just once, but multiple times, and he contracted a yeast infection on his tongue as a result. But that wasn’t all… Asuelu extended Kalani a hall pass offer, and she accepted.

We have yet to see the other couples delve deep into their relationship problems, although preview clips have teased Jovi texting another woman and bringing another woman into his and Yara’s bed, which will add to the drama this season, so you’ll definitely want to stay tuned!

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.