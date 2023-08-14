90 Day: The Last Resort spoilers: Are Kalani and Asuelu still together?

Kalani and Asuelu are one of five couples that spent some time in Florida filming 90 Day: The Last Resort as they tried, with the help of professionals, to heal their rocky relationship.

For months, 90 Day Fiance fans have been wondering whether Kalani and Asuelu are still together or not.

They haven’t shared pictures of each other on social media in a very long time — two years for Kalani and over a year now for Asuelu.

Neither of them has directly addressed the current state of their marriage though it’s pretty obvious that they are having problems.

After all, Kalani lives in California with her family now, and Asuelu moved to Las Vegas.

It’s no secret that the couple has had their share of issues, and a recent sneak peek of 90 Day: The Last Resort revealed that Asuelu cheated on Kalani, and the aftermath drove a wedge between them.

Does Kalani have a new boyfriend?

It’s not clear whether Kalani and Asuelu have divorced, but she’s been fueling rumors of a boyfriend — another thing 90 Day Fiance fans want to know more about.

After sharing photos in her Instagram Stories that included a man’s hand that does not belong to Asuelu, the rumor mill has been in overdrive.

Back in January, she shared a photo of herself toasting with a man whose tattooed hand was visible. The same tattooed hand popped up again in a “pizza night” photo back in May.

However, when questioned about the new man, Kalani cheekily told them that her new man is “Jesus.”

Yara Zaya lost it on Jovi Dufren, accusing him of bringing another person into their bed

It seems that Kalani and Asuelu aren’t the only couple on 90 Day: The Last Resort that is dealing with infidelity.

The subject comes up during what looks to be a group therapy session with the other couple,s as seen in a recent sneak peek. In it, Yara reveals that Jovi brought another person into their bed.

Since it was a teaser, it’s unclear what the details are, whether Yara was there, or if this was a mutual decision or not. Hopefully, we’ll get into all that when the new 90 Day Fiance spinoff begins airing, but for now, we’re left wondering what happened and how it will affect their relationship going forward.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.