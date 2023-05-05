Kalani Faagata teases a new man in her life amid Asuelu Pulaa cheating rumors

90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata may have found love with a new man.

Kalani and her estranged husband, Asuelu Pulaa, have sparked divorce rumors in recent months.

While Kalani hasn’t made any mention of Asuelu on Instagram as of late, she has hinted at another man in her life.

A reality TV fan page shared one of Kalani’s recent Instagram Stories, which showed a mystery man’s hand in the shot.

Kalani posted photos from a “pizza night” earlier this month in her Story. On the right side of the picture, a man’s tattooed hand could be seen reaching for something on the counter.

According to the Instagram account @mac.and.chisme, Kalani shared a photo back in January 2023 that included the same tattooed hand. In the pic, Kalani and the mystery man were seemingly at dinner as they toasted each other with drinks.

The same mysterious man’s tattooed hand continues to appear in Kalani Faagata’s Instagram Stories

When Kalani was questioned about her rumored new boyfriend, she played it off during an Instagram Story Q&A.

“The new man in my life’s name is… Jesus,” Kalani joked.

Kalani certainly seems to be tossing around strong hints that she’s found love again.

To further add to the speculation that Kalani is dating a new man, she shared a photo of a bouquet of red and white roses to her Instagram Story earlier this week.

The song I Can Love You Like That by All-4-One played in the background, and Kalani added five white hearts at the bottom of the image.

Kalani shared a photo of a bouquet of red and white roses in her Instagram Story this week. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

Did Asuelu Pulaa cheat on Kalani Faagata?

Reports have surfaced implying that Kalani and Asuelu are currently involved in a cheating scandal. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Asuelu sparked rumors that he was dating another 90 Day Fiance franchise cast member, Winter Everett.

Photos and video of Asuelu and Winter cozying up to each other at a club surfaced, prompting the rumors. Winter’s sister, Chantel Everett, first shared a photo of Asuelu and Winter posing for a pic together.

Then, a 90 Day Fiance fan account shared footage of Asuelu and Winter getting close on a couch at the nightclub. At one point, Asuelu put his arm around Winter and whispered something in her ear.

The women dancing in the forefront blocked the view, but it also appeared that the two may have shared a kiss at one point.

Amid all of the chatter of their rumored relationship, Asuelu denied the allegations. In a live TikTok on April 22, Asuelu told his followers, “No, I am not dating da Winter [sic]. Oh my goodness gracious.”

For her part, Winter didn’t confirm nor deny her and Asuelu’s romance. In a statement issued to In Touch, Winter said, “I’m extremely vexed over the outcome of this situation. To each their own, but personally, I desire a mature and authentic partnership.”

Back in March 2023, Kalani danced around the question when she was asked by a fan whether she and Asuelu were still together.

During a Q&A, one fan wrote, “You and asuelo Are together? Greeting From Hamburg Germany.”

Rather than give a direct answer, Kalani responded, “The time change messed up my kids’ sleeping schedules, so I’m very tired and hungry right now, so I read that as, ‘Greetings from Hamburger, Germany.'”

Kalani and Asuelu will appear in a 90 Day Fiance spinoff show together

Interestingly, Kalani and Asuelu were spotted together in January 2023, filming for a new 90 Day Fiance spinoff.

A source revealed to Monsters and Critics that the upcoming show is a “couples therapy” retreat, which will be similar to Marriage Boot Camp, where couples receive therapy and work on their issues.

As rumors continue to swirl about Kalani and Asuelu splitting and moving on with other people, neither 90 Day Fiance star has officially responded to the chatter.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.