Kalani Faagata addresses relationship status with Asuelu Pulaa as fans question his presence

90 Day Fiance cast member Kalani Faagata has been tightlipped when it comes to her relationship status with her estranged husband, Asuelu Pulaa.

Breakup rumors have been swirling, as Kalani and Asuelu haven’t been spotted together for some time now.

Amid all of the chatter of a split, Kalani has been posting content on social media without Asuelu, and it has her fans and followers talking.

Recently, Kalani answered a Q&A in her Instagram Story.

One of the questions from one of her 836,000 IG followers addressed the gossip.

They asked, “You and asuelo Are together? Greeting From Hamburg Germany.”

Kalani Faagata keeps mum about her relationship status with Asuelu Pulaa

In her video response, Kalani made it clear that she isn’t ready to spill the tea regarding her marriage, as she tip-toed around the answer.

Kalani told her fans, “The time change messed up my kids’ sleeping schedules, so I’m very tired and hungry right now, so I read that as, ‘Greetings from Hamburger, Germany.'”

Kalani didn’t provide any other details relating to her marriage to Asuelu, only adding a German flag at the bottom of the video and a caption that read, “The land of some of my people Lolol.”

Kalani’s Instagram followers didn’t stop at her Q&A to try and get to the bottom of her marital status, however.

90 Day Fiance viewers want to know if Kalani and Asuelu are still together

In a post shared this week to her Instagram feed, Kalani, her sons, Oliver and Kennedy, and her parents, Lisa and Low, posed for a carousel of photos.

Asuelu was nowhere to be seen in the photos, which Kalani captioned, “Enjoying living quietly 😬💕.”

Asuelu’s absence in the pics piqued some of her followers’ curiosity, and they headed to the comments section to question her.

“Where is @asuelupulaa ?” asked one curious follower, while another queried, “Are you still with your husband[?]”

Kalani’s IG followers want to know if she’s still married to Asuelu. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

“Are you and your husband still together??” wondered another one of Kalani’s fans.

Kalani’s followers continued to drill her. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

“Where is your baby daddy?” read another comment.

Another curious follower asked Kalani about Asuelu. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

However, Kalani didn’t entertain any of the questions on her Instagram post, leaving 90 Day Fiance fans scratching their heads.

While Kalani hasn’t shared Asuelu in her Instagram posts since July 2021, Asuelu has followed suit. Asuelu hasn’t included Kalani in an Instagram post since June 2022, in which the two performed a native Samoan dance together.

Kalani and Asuelu were spotted filming a ‘couples retreat’ in January 2023

Despite their rumored split, Kalani and Asuelu were recently spotted filming for an upcoming 90 Day Fiance spinoff — so could their silence be a reality TV ratings ploy?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kalani and Asuelu were among several other 90 Day Fiance cast members who were filming at a resort in Florida.

In the images posted to a Reddit thread, Kalani and Asuelu stood at the edge of the water at a south Florida outdoor dining spot. There were several camera operators surrounding them, indicating they were filming.

As it turns out, the spinoff has been confirmed by Monsters and Critics as a “couples therapy” retreat. Could that mean that Kalani and Asuelu are working on their marriage? Stay tuned to find out.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.