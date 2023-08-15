90 Day Fiance: Kalani Faagata hopes to ‘put a lil fear’ in cheating husbands by taking Asuelu’s hall pass

We’re only one episode into this season of 90 Day: The Last Resort and the scandalous drama is already in full effect.

Episode 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort was a wild one, bringing the drama that viewers have been craving, thanks in large part to Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa.

During their first session with the resident therapists, the five couples — Kalani and Asuelu as well as Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi (virtually in attendance), Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods, and Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya — began to sort through their relationship issues.

When it came time for the couples to share why they agreed to shack up at the resort for two weeks, viewers’ jaws dropped when Kalani revealed that she was in attendance due to Asuleu’s repeated infidelity.

And it wasn’t just the fact that Asuelu cheated on Kalani multiple times that had 90 Day Fiance fans shaken up — it was also the way Kalani discovered he was unfaithful when she noticed he had a yeast infection on his tongue during a FaceTime chat while he was visiting Samoa.

While Asuelu copped to kissing another woman, imagining where he kissed her got 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers’ minds wandering.

As if that weren’t a spicy enough clip to endure, Kalani then revealed that after admitting to cheating on her, Asuelu offered her a hall pass, allowing her to kiss another man.

Kalani Faagata drops several bombshells about Asuleu Pulaa’s infidelity in Episode 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort

Kalani accepted his hall pass but later disclosed that things went further than a kiss with the man of her choosing, and they ended up having sex.

Kalani’s revelation shocked Aseulu, their castmates, their therapists, and 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers alike.

After Kalani dropped the bomb on national television and the cat was out of the bag, she took to Instagram to have some fun with it.

The mom of two recorded herself lying in bed while the song Got To Be Real by Cheryl Lynn played. Text over the video read, “POV: You took the hallpass,” and before the short clip ended, Kalani looked around before covering her mouth with her hand.

In the caption, Kalani wrote, “It’s okay when he does it, it’s a problem when I do it? 🤔”

In 10 hours, Kalani’s post received over 9,400 likes, and in the comments section, she was met with a mix of support and criticism. While Kalani’s critics felt she was just as bad as Asuelu for having extramarital sex, her fans applauded her for giving Asuelu a taste of his own medicine.

One comment from a fan who was “#teamkalani” caught Kalani’s attention, so she pinned it to the top and responded.

Kalani teases putting ‘a lil fear’ in other unfaithful husbands

“Not only did my jaw drop… my husband was like 😮,” the fan wrote, and in response, Kalani teased, “hopefully I put a lil fear in all the shady ones (not yours) 🤣💕.”

Kalani teased putting “a lil fear” in other husbands who were unfaithful like Asuelu. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

In the midst of the online drama, Kalani continued to have some fun with it in her Instagram Stories, calling out other potentially adulterous husbands.

She uploaded a screenshot of a DM conversation between herself and a follower whose husband apparently tried to get fresh with her in a private message.

Kalani takes aim at a married man who sent her an ‘inappropriate’ DM

Blurring out the Instagram user’s handle, Kalani wrote, “Hi it’s not allowing me to send a screenshot (I believe I can when you accept my message). In the meantime, please ask your husband about what he just dm’ed me, and if he believes that’s appropriate to send to a woman when he’s married. Thank you.”

Kalani snitched on an Instagram user who allegedly sent an inappropriate message to her. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

In the caption below the screenshot, Kalani made it clear that she’s not putting up with any form of infidelity from anyone.

“I’m snitching on all you h0es this season,” Kalani wrote. “You’ve been warned.”

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.