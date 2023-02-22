Jovi Dufren opens up about second baby plans with Yara Zaya

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya are already parents to their 2-year-old daughter, Mylah, but is the 90 Day Fiance fan-favorite couple ready for baby number two?

The topic of adding another child to their family of three has already come up, as 90 Day Fiance viewers will remember from the last season of Happily Ever After?

Yara basically shot down Jovi’s proposition, but 90 Day Fiance fans are still curious whether they plan to give Mylah a sibling.

During a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Jovi answered questions from his 393,000 followers.

One of Jovi’s curious fans wanted to know whether he and Yara are thinking of adding another baby to the mix yet.

“Will you and yara be on any show?? I miss it. Also, when is baby 2 coming,” their question read.

Jovi replied, revealing that nothing has changed since Yara canned the idea last season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Jovi dished on having baby number two with Yara. Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

“Baby #2 is currently on hold 😂. I got shut down 🤷🏻‍♂️,” he responded.

Yara told Jovi on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? she wants to wait a few years before welcoming another baby

While Jovi and Yara were visiting Europe last season on Happily Ever After?, Jovi proposed the idea of expanding their family to Yara. However, she was dead set against it, telling him, “No, because I will be the person who will raise them. You’re always at work. No, no!”

If Yara got her way, she’d wait another four years before getting pregnant again. Yara wanted to focus on her career before thinking about welcoming another child into the world.

Interestingly, less than 24 hours after Jovi answered a question about welcoming a second child with Yara, she shared a throwback pregnancy photo to her Instagram Stories.

In the pic, seen below, Yara looked beautiful as she posed in front of a tree-lined path leading to what appeared to be a church. Clad in a white, floral-printed dress, Yara cradled her baby bump and flashed a big smile, captioning her share, “Memories 🥰.”

Yara shared a pregnancy throwback pic the same day Jovi talked about planning for baby number two. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Not everyone had faith in Yara and Jovi’s relationship. The couple worked through some issues and eventually tied the knot on Valentine’s Day in 2020 at a Las Vegas chapel. An Elvis Presley impersonator even officiated their ceremony.

Despite some bumps in the road, Jovi and Yara have proved that their relationship is the real deal and recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

