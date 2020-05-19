90 Day Fiance’s Stephanie Matto defends against accusations she was ‘faking it’ for fame on Before the 90 Days

Stephanie Matto traveled to Australia on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days to see if her online connection with Erika Owens was just as powerful in person.

While Stephanie wanted to take her time with Erika, Owens was ready to explore their relationship to the fullest.

From a visit to an art store to get topless for a paper mache project to going on overnight trips, Stephanie shut down almost every effort that Erika made to get to know her better on an intimate level.

At the end of Sunday’s episode, the two decided to let the past be the past and move on with their lives as Stephanie prepared to go home.

Now, Stephanie is facing accusations that she may have used the entire relationship and the 90 Day Fiance platform to promote herself.

Stephanie Matto addresses accusations that she’s faking it

Before Matto was on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, she was selling nude photos of herself online. She claims in a new Instagram post that she’s not selling photos of herself because of her fame from the hit TLC show.

In fact, she claims she has absolutely no desire to be a famous reality star with a big following but admits that her following has grown since appearing on the show.

“I am simply stating, I could truly truly truly give a sh*t about becoming a reality tv z lister,” she explains.

In defense of her behavior on the show, Stephanie reveals that she’s not the sexy vixen in real life that she appears to be in her photos. In fact, her personal relationships are not about sex, but more about getting to know people on a personal level.

“Because selling my nudes is a business and has been for years, I try my best to not make my most personal and private relationships about sex and lust,” she explains, pointing out that she would rather know about your favorite day and your childhood memories than jumping into bed with you.

But that’s not all Matto has to say. She also explains that she didn’t think it was cool that she had to come out to her mother on Skype with someone who hadn’t even met her family yet. Of course, she never did come out to her mom on the show, as she managed to change the subject.

“Being pressed to come out because of a show sucks,” she explains. “The show’s producers really did try to make things easy on me, I knew my mom would see it eventually and that it was literally a ticking time bomb.”

She then explains that it was more important for her to come out to her mom in private. It was more so about how to come out, not if she should come out to her mom.

Stephanie Matto and Erika Owens have broken up

As fans saw on Sunday’s episode, Stephane met with Erika one last time before leaving Australia in hopes of them leaving on good terms. But Erika was clearly upset about everything, sharing that she would rather just forget about everything that had happened.

Throughout the season, Stephanie has continued to face criticism from viewers about the way she handled everything. She even left social media for a bit but she returned to Instagram with a picture of her in lingerie.

Plus, Stephanie has previously revealed that she’s getting professional help to help her deal with the breakup, so it sounds like she’s not done processing everything that has happened with Owens.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.