Stephanie Matto admits she is getting help after Erika Owens breakup plays out on Before the 90 Days

Stephanie Matto’s romance with Erika Owens has played out on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Right from the beginning, something appeared to be off. While Stephanie was nervous, Erika expected more from her.

Throughout their time in Australia, Erika continued to express her frustrations about wanting more, including intimacy, but Stephanie kept holding back and kept coming up with excuses.

During Sunday’s episode of the show, the two got into a heated argument because Stephanie learned that Erika had been in a long-term relationship with another woman and had never mentioned it.

It came up in conversation, as Erika tried to open up to Stephanie about not liking the fact that she keeps her a secret, as Stephanie has yet to come out to her parents.

Stephanie Matto is focused on healing after her split from Erika Owens

Both Stephanie and Erika posted on Instagram for Sunday’s episode.

The two posts about the fight they had during the episode show their approaches are very different.

Erika posted a sweet image of herself with the words “Pink Vibes Only.” She also shared her own message by quoting Lady Gaga.

“I’ve been searching for ways to heal myself and I’ve found that kindness is the best way,” the quote read.

“Remember tonight and every night that no matter what, it’s so important to be kind. Remember we are all people. We are all human and all have emotions. I thank you all so much for the love and support from the bottom of my heart but that doesn’t need to be validated with hatefulness towards anyone. Love and light always x,” Erika wrote on her post.

Stephanie also shared a post on Instagram, revealing that she realizes she’s not the best at handling situations.

Stephanie admitted that she’s tired of people judging her and confirmed that she is seeking help to deal with her wild emotions and reactions.

“People leaving hate know NOTHING and never will. I assure you that the whole situation was so much more complex than you realize,” Stephanie begins her long statement on Instagram.

“I went with my gut instinct. I reacted TERRIBLY but I was under a ton of pressure. It was literally a pressure cooker of emotions. Again, I am seeking help for the way I handle things. Stop trying to diagnose me. there are actual doctors who can do that. You watched a highly edited clip on a reality TV show. You don’t have a Ph.D.,” Stephanie wrote.

Stephanie continued to explain that she understands that people have opinions about her but that they should keep their opinions to themselves.

She thanked people for watching. To wrap things up, she admitted that she had apologized to Erika and her mom for everything that went down.

Stephanie Matto wasn’t honest about her relationship

The reason for their fight was that Stephanie hadn’t been honest about their relationship. She had yet to come out to her parents about her sexuality before she left on the trip.

While Stephanie was there, Erika decided to come out to her parents, who were supportive.

So far on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Stephanie has yet to come out to her family. Erika expressed dislike over being a secret, but that didn’t motivate Stephanie to come clean.

Instead, she told her mother a lie on a video call, which left Erika devastated.

Back in mid-April, Stephanie deactivated her Instagram account because of the hate she was receiving from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers.

It appears that viewers want her to be honest about her relationship rather than continue to keep Erika a secret.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.