90 Day Fiance’s Kirlyam and Alan Cox welcome baby boy

90 Day Fiance’s Kirlyam and Alan Cox hold their baby boy Enzo. Credit: Kirlyam and Alan Cox/Instagram.

90 Day Fiance’s Kirlyam and Alan Cox rejoiced as the couple welcomed the second of their two children.

Taking to Twitter, Alan announced the birth of the pair’s son, Enzo. He also praised his wife, noting how she is the “strongest person I know.” He also shared an image of the newborn, although he didn’t mention the baby’s weight or height.

Alan also spoke about how proud he is of Kirlyam, alongside how determined she was in the delivery room. He added that he felt the same way with the birth of their first son, Liam, saying:

“Your sheer determination and grit in that labor room absolutely amazed me and I’m so proud of you. I said it with Liam’s birth and I’ll say it again, you are a warrior! You are an amazing mother and Liam, Enzo and myself love you will all of our hearts!”

Alan also shared the message in Portuguese, Kirlyam’s native language. Naturally, fans of the franchise congratulated the pair on the newborn, with 90 Day Fiancé regular Benjamin Taylor also commenting on the post.

90 Day Fiance fans may recall that Kirlyam and Alan announced their second pregnancy earlier this year with a Friends skit.

Unlike many others on the show, 90 Day Fiance’s Kirlyam and Alan Cox met long before appearing on the reality TV hit. They first met when Alan was 20 and on a missionary trip to Brazil, where he met an 11-year-old Kirlyam. Eight years later, he returned for a friend’s wedding and met her as an adult.

The chance meeting resulted in them quickly falling in love, despite the age difference. The pair got engaged the following year before Kirlyam moved to America.

Kirlyam and Alan are 90 Day Fiance OGs, having starred in the very first season of the show. They have since decided to depart from the network, however and began a YouTube channel. While the couple posts sporadically, the channel has since grown to have tens of thousands of followers.

In the years since starring on the first season of the show, they’ve continued to stay strong. There have been some ups and downs, however.

During the pandemic, the pair had to endure a forced separation, as Kirlyam was stuck in Brazil. The new mom of two had been visiting her home country when the coronavirus pandemic first started and with borders closed, ended up having to stay there for a few months until she could safely return to the US.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.