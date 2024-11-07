90 Day Fiance’s Angela Deem admits she’s ‘starving for attention’ amid split from Michael Ilesanmi

Angela Deem doesn’t mind being the center of attention.

We’d venture to say she prefers it.

The contentious 90 Day Fiance personality gets much attention as a reality TV star.

Now that she’s not appearing in any 90 Day Fiance spin-offs, she’s no longer in the limelight.

But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t still seek attention.

Angela has remained active on social media since splitting from her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, and has accrued hundreds of thousands of followers.

Angela boasts 823,000 followers on Instagram – and that doesn’t include the 797,900 followers she has on TikTok.

Angela enjoys recording TikTok videos and resharing them to her Instagram feed.

The 58-year-old Hazlehurst, Georgia native did just that earlier this week.

Angela Deem shares which ‘garbage can’ she is

Angela Deem recorded herself participating in a trend, which asks, “Which garbage can are you?”

The TLC star went makeup-free in the clip and wore a hat covering her platinum-blonde hair.

After Angela pressed the “start” button, garbage can icons began swirling around her head before stopping on the final answer: a black, glitter-encrusted wastebasket.

Angela gave a thumbs-up and a peace sign, pointing at her followers and dancing along to the music playing in the background of the video.

Angela used her usual hashtags, writing, “#QUEENOFREALITY #queenofme #queenpoweroftruth.”

Typically, Angela turns off comments for her Instagram posts.

But Angela’s comments section was surprisingly open, making her fair game for critics.

Angela tells a critic she’s ‘starving for any attention’

Angela received her fair share of feedback from haters who mocked her in their comments.

Angela sarcastically fired back at many Instagram commenters, including one who wrote, “Starving for any attention 😕.”

In response, Angela wrote, “Always biotch.”

Angela and a critic interact. Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

It’s unclear whether Angela was joking or being serious, but something tells us she wasn’t kidding around.

Angela’s ex, Michael Ilesanmi, is living his best life without her in it

While Angela keeps it lighthearted on social media, her soon-to-be ex-husband has been doing the same.

Michael recently uploaded a video of himself dancing in the kitchen, looking happy, healthy, and unbothered.

In the caption of his Reel, Michael wrote, “New month, new blessings, new opportunities. May this month be better than the last. #peace #positivevibesonly💯 #stayfocused💯✔️.”

In addition to having some fun online, Michael has been focusing on bettering himself since arriving in the US and splitting from Angela.

As he shared in a September 2024 Reel, the Nigerian native is getting serious about his health.

Michael uploaded a video of himself riding a stationary bike with his personal trainer @moafit24.

His trainer wrote, “Had a great chat with Mykool 90 Day Fiance. He’s excited to start his fitness journey and commit to a healthier lifestyle.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.