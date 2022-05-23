90 Day Fiance viewers urge Shaeeda to ‘run’ from Bilal amid his controlling behavior

Bilal’s behavior towards Shaeeda has 90 Day Fiance viewers urging her to leave him. Pic credit: @westindianbella/@bilalhazziez/Instagram

Bilal Hazziez’s behavior towards Shaeeda Sween has 90 Day Fiance viewers urging Shaeeda to “run” back to her native country of Trinidad and Tobago.

Bilal and Shaeeda were one of six new couples to join 90 Day Fiance for Season 9 of the flagship series.

Bilal, an American citizen, met Shaeeda through mutual friends, and the couple connected on social media. Bilal made the trek from Kansas City to Trinidad and Tobago for a week, and the two became engaged in 2019.

Bilal threatens to leave Shaeeda stranded on the highway after she playfully taps his head

During Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance, viewers saw a controlling side of Bilal that didn’t sit well with them. While driving on their way for Shaeeda to meet Bilal’s ex-wife for the first time, Shaeeda expressed her nervousness.

To try and break the ice, Bilal joked with Shaeeda that she had a booger in her nose. Shaeeda didn’t find it funny and playfully slapped Bilal on the back of the head, a gesture she says is common in her culture.

However, Bilal was offended by Shaeeda putting her hands on him, so he pulled to the side of the road and threatened to leave her on the side of the highway and call an Uber to drive her home.

Following Sunday’s episode, 90 Day Fiance viewers took to Twitter where they sounded off, many of them urging Shaeeda to “run” from Bilal and return to Trinidad and Tobago.

90 Day Fiance viewers urge Shaeeda to ‘run’ from Bilal

“Anyone else screaming ‘run girl’ 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 at the tv/ Shaeeda. Bilal is not funny, nor is he considerate of her,” tweeted one viewer who felt Shaeeda should steer clear of a relationship with Bilal.

Another viewer begged Shaeeda to bolt: “Shaeeda you need to run the other way [I beg] 😭 this man [wanted] to leave you to find your way back to his house on the side of the highway when you’ve been in America for 4 days? Get out.”

“Shaeeda, RUN,” urged another 90 Day Fiance viewer. “Bilal is a weirdo who thinks he’s the big boss man. Threatening to make you walk or get an Uber? Get out of his entry level C class Mercedes.”

One viewer advised Shaeeda where to instruct her Uber driver: “Shaeeda, girl, take that Uber straight to the airport.”

This isn’t the first time already this season that 90 Day Fiance viewers have tried to persuade Shaeeda to kick Bilal to the curb. When Bilal played his version of a prank on Shaeeda — teasing her about where he really lives and bringing her to his “dilapidated” childhood home in a dirty van — 90 Day Fiance fans accused him of manipulating her.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.