90 Day Fiance spoiler: Shaeeda and Bilal’s heated argument over boogers finds them on the side of the road

Shaeeda and Bilal got into an argument over a booger prank. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance couple Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez found themselves on the side of the road when a prank involving boogers took a left turn.

During their car ride on the way to meet Bilal’s ex-wife, things got a little tense between the two. Bilal didn’t understand why Shaeeda was so nervous.

“Bilal tends to lecture me a lot,” Shaeeda revealed during a solo confessional. “This is something he did on the phone, but since I’ve been here, I thought he would have been more relaxed, but he seems to be like, always lecturing me.”

“I’m not looking for you to be my dad. I’m looking for you to be my supportive fiance and speak to me like your fiance,” she told cameras.

90 Day Fiance: Bilal teases Shaeeda about a booger in her nose ahead of meeting his ex-wife

Back in the car, Shaeeda needed reassurance from Bilal that he understood how she felt. The two seemed to come to an agreement, but after Shaeeda’s serious talk, Bilal tried to infuse some humor into the situation, being the prankster that he is.

“Okay, before you meet her, you just might wanna get that booger out of your nose,” Bilal told Shaeeda, who didn’t find his prank very funny.

“I don’t have no booger in my nose!” Shaeeda fired back, clearly unamused. Bilal continued, though, telling her that it was “green and brownish” and might have hair on it, trying to get her to crack.

Shaeeda not amused by Bilal’s prank, slaps the back of his head

Shaeeda didn’t crack, however, but instead clapped back at Bilal: “I’m getting sick and tired of you pranking about this booger in my nose. I hate that type of joke. That’s an American thing, that’s not a Trinidad thing and that is not my type of humor,” she said, playfully slapping the back of Bilal’s head.

Bilal was not amused by Shaeeda’s antics, however, and that’s when things took a turn. “I’m gonna tell ya, where you come from, and the environment I come from, we keep our hands to ourselves.”

Shaeeda then took on the jokester role as she tried to make Bilal laugh by teasing him about not keeping her hands to herself, which only further irritated Bilal, who continually asked her to stop.

Shaeeda explained that in her culture, people are “touchy-feely” and it’s nothing to be regarded as disrespectful. But, Bilal had a stern message for Shaeeda regarding her actions.

Will Bilal force Shaeeda to take an Uber home?

“Keep your hands to yourself and watch your tone, cuz I can literally pull over right now and you’ll be taking an Uber for the rest of the ride home,” Bilal warned Shaeeda.

Shaeeda called Bilal’s bluff, telling him he wouldn’t do that to her, but he wasn’t kidding. Before pulling to the side of the road, Bilal confessed, “Shaeeda is being aggressive, and it’s making me look at her in a different light.”

Bilal made good on his promise and pulled off the side of the highway, Shaeeda in disbelief. Be sure to tune in Sunday night to find out if Bilal follows through with making Shaeeda find an Uber ride to get home.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.