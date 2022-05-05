90 Day Fiance: Bilal explains his ‘prank’ on Shaeeda and it turns out she’s a prankster too

It turns out that Shaeeda is a prankster like Bilal. Pic credit: TLC

Bilal Hazziez played a prank on Shaeeda Sween already this season on 90 Day Fiance and as it turns out, Shaeeda is a prankster herself.

As 90 Day Fiance viewers watched, Bilal wanted to test Shaeeda to make sure she was with him for the right reasons and not just for his wealth.

When Shaeeda arrived in America, instead of taking her to his real home, Bilal picked her up in a messy utility van and brought her to his childhood home, which Shaeeda found to be “dilapidated.”

Eventually, Bilal showed Shaeeda his real home and she took the prank well, after all was said and done, and understood his intentions.

90 Day Fiance’s Shaeeda played a similar prank on Bilal in her home country

Now, the couple explains that there was actually a good reason for Bilal’s prank – it turns out that Shaeeda pulled a similar one on him.

“It was a continuating prank that she actually started,” Bilal explained in a recent interview with ET. When Bilal visited Shaeeda in Trinidad and Tobago, he claims that she put him “in the middle of the worst crime area ever.”

“It was like I was in an institution,” Bilal said of his Airbnb. “There was like, barb wire, fencing around the premise. It was a bad area. She thought it was very funny.”

He continued, “So we both like to joke, humor, so in the back of my mind I was like, OK, good one, I was there for seven days — not one, but seven — so in my mind I was like, you know what, I’m gonna get you back.”

Shaeeda was angry at Bilal’s prank but doesn’t regret hers

Shaeeda looked back on her prank with no regrets. “He said he’s hood bougie, so I put him in the hood with a little bit of bouginess,” she said. “It was still bougie because it had barb wire all around so he was protected in his hood bougie Airbnb.”

As far as Bilal’s prank on Shaeeda, she can look back on it now with a laugh. But when it was happening, she struggled to control her emotions and claimed that she had no idea Bilal was pranking her.

“When he playing a prank on me, I was totally unaware,” she revealed. “I was so upset, I was so angry, I was trying to hold back a lot of anger at him, you know? Because he met me and I’m a woman with standards.”

“Just because you have standards, doesn’t mean you have to be rich, although you have to be clean,” Shaeeda continued. “Just because it’s a humble home, doesn’t mean it has to be dirty. That was my heartbreak.”

90 Day Fiance viewers mostly sided with Shaeeda after Bilal’s prank, accusing him of “manipulating” her. Perhaps now that viewers have the whole story, they may change their opinions of Bilal.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.