90 Day Fiance viewers aren’t feeling the ‘boring’ Season 9 cast

The couples from Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers who watched the first episode of Season 9 weren’t exactly impressed with the new cast.

This season brought six new couples and one returning couple in the same quest to find love outside of the United States.

After meeting their foreign love interests, the American cast members have just 90 days to decide whether they want to go through with tying the knot after applying for a K-1 visa.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance welcomes six new couples, one returning couple

The only returning couple for Season 9 is Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg, who 90 Day Fiance fans first met during Season 2 of the spinoff, The Other Way.

New this season are Bilal and Shaeeda, Emily and Kobe, Kara and Guillermo, Patrick and Thais, Yvette and Mohamed, and Jibri and Miona. Not all of the couples made an appearance during the first episode. However, viewers will still have to wait to meet Patrick and Thais and Yvette and Mohamed. Biniyam and Ariela also have yet to make their Season 9 debut.

After watching the premiere episode of Season 9, many 90 Day Fiance viewers were less than impressed with what this season offers. 90 Day Fiance shared a brief clip on their official Instagram ahead of the episode where viewers shared their two cents.

90 Day Fiance viewers find the first episode of Season 9 ‘boring’

“I will not be watching this one….so boring,” expressed one disappointed 90 Day Fiance viewer.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Another penned, “I’m definitely not watching this season.”

“Not feeling this cast,” read another comment while one viewer griped, “Watching now.. very boring. I hope it gets better than this.”

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Some viewers, however, didn’t think the first episode of Season 9 was that awful and compared it to previous seasons.

“After the train wrecks we just struggled through, this bunch looks amazing!” opined one optimistic 90 Day Fiance fan.

“Idk why yall saying it’s boring…lol,” wrote another fan who has hope for Season 9 before voicing that most seasons starts off slow before they grab viewers’ interest. “They all start off like this 😂 Then before we know it….tuned in.”

So the question remains: will Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance bring the drama that viewers expect, or will this be a complete snooze fest?

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.