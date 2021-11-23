90 Day Fiance viewers think there’s ‘something wrong’ with Natalie Mordovtseva’s behavior on her blind date

Natalie Mordovtseva acted oddly on a blind date on 90 Day: The Single Life. Pic credit: TLC

Natalie Mordovtseva’s behavior during a blind date on 90 Day: The Single Life had viewers wondering what was “wrong” with her.

Viewers first met Natalie during Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance and watched her relationship with Mike Youngquist quickly head downhill.

One area of contention between the former couple was alcohol. Mike had no problem imbibing, while Natalie was a teetotaler.

Mike and Natalie’s marriage didn’t last, as 90 Day Fiance viewers watched them fight over not only drinking but just about everything else imaginable.

Natalie Mordovtseva’s blind date on 90 Day: The Single Life

Now, Natalie is trying her hand as a newly single woman on the dating scene in Florida, starring in Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

90 Day Fiance shared a clip from an episode of Season 2 on their official Instagram page.

In the clip, Natalie went on her first-ever blind date with a man named Johnny who she met up with at a bar/restaurant.

It didn’t take Natalie long, after she and Johnny introduced themselves to each other, to question what Johnny was drinking.

Johnny told Natalie he was drinking a Red Bull and vodka, which got her in a bit of tizzy.

“When I enter [the] restaurant, he had a drink. And I was like, ‘Not nice,'” Natalie said during her confessional. “I don’t want to have dates with guys who [are] obsessed with drinks because I consider [a] man as a potential father of my kids.”

The date turned around when Johnny returned his drink to the bar and ordered water for both himself and Natalie. But not before she explained to Johnny, “I don’t feel like drinking. I mean, I’m not a party girl and I would not want to look for a party guy because we would not match.”

90 Day: The Single Life viewers watched the scene and were shocked at Natalie’s behavior, which most felt was a major overreaction on her part.

90 Day: The Single Life viewers mock Natalie’s blind date behavior

“Something is seriously wrong with Natalie behavior and attitude,” commented one 90 Day: The Single Life viewer.

Another commenter had similar thoughts and wrote, “There is something seriously wrong with her.”

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

“Who says that on the first date!?!?!” asked one commenter of Natalie’s discussion of alcohol and future kids. “Noo Natalie Noo! Ugh”

“Sooo awkwaaarrrrdddd!!!!” was another commenter’s feelings on the date.

Yet another felt as though Johnny’s best bet was to escape the date. They wrote, “Poor Johnny. Hit it and run.”

Now that Natalie is living in Florida and is surrounded by “many, good-looking, single men,” the Ukraine native is ready to find love.

However, she might have spoiled any surprises for 90 Day: The Single Life viewers when she admitted last month that she’s still single.

Based on the reactions from 90 Day: The Single Life viewers, there could be a good reason why Natalie hasn’t yet found a match.

90 Day: The Single Life is available to stream every Sunday on Discovery+.