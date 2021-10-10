Natalie Mordovtseva admitted that she’s still single ahead of The Single Life Season 2 premiere

Natalie slipped up and said that she is still single even though Season 2 of The Single Life has not aired yet. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Single Life Season 2 cast member Natalie Mordovtseva has dropped a spoiler as to what viewers can expect out of the upcoming season by admitting that she is still single.

In an Instagram Q&A, one of the questions that she fielded was about whether she was having a date night. Natalie divulged that she is still single and not even interested in dating.

This admission is shocking to 90 Day Fiance fans who have been curious about what will go on during the upcoming season. Natalie’s assertion ruins the thought for viewers that maybe she will find someone special on the show. Now viewers will have to watch knowing that nothing worked out for her on the show.

Usually, 90 Day stars have NDA agreements with TLC to avoid any spoilers being leaked but it’s possible what she said was out of the realm of her NDA.

Natalie Mordovtseva said she is single and not interested in dating ahead of The Single Life premiere

Natalie went on an Instagram rampage the last few days doing everything from supporting Geoffrey Paschel after he was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping and domestic violence to answering whether she practices witchcraft.

One thing she slipped up about during her Instagram Q&A was dropping spoilers about The Single Life by revealing that she is still single and not looking.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When asked by a fan whether she was having date night Natalie answered, “I’m so happy to be single. I don’t want to date (happy face emoji).”

Natalie dropped some surprising information on her Instagram story. Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

Natalie Mordovtseva has given away 90 Day Fiance spoilers before and then tried to lie about it

When Natalie was in a contest to become the Maxim Covergirl she let it slip in her bio that one of her television accolades was 90 Day: The Single Life. Viewers caught that disclosure and called her out for it on social media.

Natalie replied to one critic when the incident happened and denied that she would be appearing on The Single Life and that there must have been a mistake.

That same critic threw Natalie’s lie in her face by posting that back and forth right after she was officially named a Single Life cast member.

90 Day: The Single Life Season 2 will premiere Friday, November 12, on Discovery+.