90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After spoilers: Natalie officially packs her bags and leaves Mike

It’s the moment that 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers saw coming a mile away and it will play out in tonight’s season finale. Mike and Natalie are at the end of their rope with each other and the Ukraine native will officially pack her bags and leave her husband tonight.

Natalie already left the home to stay with her friend Juliana after another tumultuous fight with Mike. Their toxic relationship has been playing out all season and now it will all come to a head during the finale episode.

Natalie tells Mike she’s leaving

In a scene for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Natalie returned home after spending the night with her friend Juliana. But Mike quickly found out that her return home is just temporary.

“Juliana offered me to stay with her because we fight,” said Natalie to Mike. “And I said ‘okay’ and so I need to take some clothes.”

“So you’re saying you’re leaving?” queried Mike.

“I just feel like we came to the point when it’s terrible. I’m suffering a lot. I don’t want us to fight anymore,” explained Natalie.”I’m tired to prove anything and I cannot be here.”

“So you’re taking it upon yourself to move to Juliana’s?” asked Mike.

“I don’t have anyone here,” noted Natalie

“Apparently not even me, huh?’ retorted Mike. “Whatever, get your s**t. I don’t care, whatever.”

Mike can’t believe Natalie is leaving

As Natalie packed her bags, Mike couldn’t quite understand why his wife was actually leaving.

“I can’t believe she’s going to walk away. I didn’t break up with her or anything or ask for a divorce or anything,” said Mike during his confessional. “And sometimes I feel like neither one of us gave the full hundred percent that is needed to give to come together and figure things out.”

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star continued, “There’s no one else that’s gonna fix it besides us, and for her just to so easily throw away our relationship, I don’t deserve it.”

Meanwhile, Natalie shared in her confessional that she feels much better now that things are officially over between her and Mike.

“I feel much better right now but I’m worried [that] Michael he [sic] cannot accept it at all. But at the end of the day, I have to remind myself that I committed one hundred percent what I want to do and I’m out.”

Check out the sneak peek before the full scene plays out tonight.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.