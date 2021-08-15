90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After: Natalie reveals she has moved to Florida since leaving Mike

Natalie left Mike and moved to Florida. Pic credit: TLC

The long-anticipated 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All is set to air tonight and it promises lots of dramatic moments among the cast. One couple that we’re all waiting to see is Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva — whose relationship ended by the time the Season 6 finale rolled around.

The demise of Natalie and Mike’s marriage wasn’t a shock to anyone as the pair seemed doomed from the very start. After months of unresolved arguments and misunderstandings, Natalie left her husband and moved out of the home they once shared.

Natalie and Mike face off at the Tell All

In a sneak peek for the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All, things appear very tense between the now estranged couple. And during the faceoff, Natalie shared more details about her living situation after moving out of Mike’s home.

In the clip, Tell All host Shaun Robinson, asked Mike about the status of his relationship with Natalie since they were the only couple on the stage who were sitting apart. And not surprisingly he made it known that things have not changed since we last saw them on the show.

“I wouldn’t say there was a relationship, right now at all, except for maybe on paper,” commented Mike.

Natalie also reiterated the sentiment and revealed, “We’re not together. I left.”

Natalie says she has left Washington for Florida

The fact that Natalie and Mike have not reconciled since she moved out of their home, was not much of a bombshell; there were rumors that the couple had parted ways months ago.

However, Natalie revealed something else that viewers may not have known. She has moved far away from her husband to a completely different state.

“I’m not in Washington anymore…” revealed the Ukrainian native. “I’m in Florida.”

“You moved to Florida?” queried Shaun Robinson.

“Yes,” revealed Natalie.

As the conversation played out, Natalie’s 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? castmate Julia Trubkina seemed annoyed at Natalie’s revelation. And after Natalie revealed that she had left her husband, Julia whispered, “Back your a** back [to] Ukraine.”

Then, when Natalie later revealed that she had moved to Florida, Julia had some more choice words for her castmate which she said under her breath.

“Why she [sic] didn’t go ******* go a** back to her country?” commented Julia. Meanwhile, another cast member wanted to know who Natalie had moved to Florida with.

The short clip didn’t give away many details about that, but more will certainly be revealed when the Tell All airs tonight.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All airs on Sunday, August 15 at 8/7c on TLC.