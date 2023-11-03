90 Day Fiance viewers can’t wait to see Clayton’s mom living in his closet

90 Day Fiance has given us some jaw-dropping moments over the past decade, but this season might take the cake.

We’ve seen a lot of things on the show, but if you’ve been itching to see a woman living inside her son’s closet — and let’s be honest, who hasn’t — then wait no further.

Viewers are bursting with anticipation about seeing Clayton and Anali’s storyline play out, and this Sunday, they’ll get their wish.

We’re a few episodes into Season 10, and so far, we’ve been introduced to five couples, but maybe they saved the best for last.

To be fair, the others have been giving us loads of drama, with a witch who claims she only cast good spells, a transgender “celebrity” who’s been rubbing viewers the wrong way, and a dude who thinks having a bathroom inside an apartment is a luxury.

Then there’s Jasmine and Gino, and that’s all we’ll say about that!

However, the icing on the cake will be Clayton and his mom, so let the countdown begin.

Get ready to meet the new 90 Day Fiance couple Clayton and Anali

A clip for the upcoming 90 Day Fiance episode showed the final couple for the season Clayton and Anali, who will be introduced on Sunday.

However, the real star of the show is Clayton’s mom, who’s living her best — or her worst — life inside his closet.

Clayton is preparing for his girlfriend Anali to arrive in the U.S. from Peru, but he has a lot going on inside his one-bedroom apartment.

The 30-year-old Lexington, Kentucky native has two guinea pigs and two chihuahuas living with him.

That might be a lot for Anali, but Clayton’s animal house will be the least of her problems when she sees her soon-to-be mother-in-law living inside the closet.

90 Day Fiance viewers are eager to see Clayton’s mom living in his closet

90 Day Fiance viewers have been waiting to meet Clayton and his mom, and after the clip was posted on Instagram, they had a lot to say.

“I CANNOT wait for “Mom in the closet” dude,” wrote one commenter.

“The mom in the closet is wild 😂😂😂😂,” said someone else.

“Where do they find these people?! ” questioned one viewer. “He got the money for high maintenance animals but got his mama living in the closet. Oh his fiancé gonna love that 😂😂😂😂.”

Fans weigh in on 90 Day Fiance situation. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Someone said, “We’ve been waiting to check out Mom in the closet for like a month now.”

Another person reasoned, “They waited to give us the craziest one. We need to see mom in the walk in closet lol.”

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.