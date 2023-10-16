David Toborowsky reacts to 90 Day Fiance Nikki Exotika claiming she’s ‘famous’ and ‘a celebrity’

Nikki Exotika has been on two episodes of 90 Day Fiance, and she’s already dubbed herself as “famous” and a “celebrity.”

However, David Toborowsky, a long-running cast member from the franchise doesn’t quite agree with that.

The fan-favorite who’s been on several TLC spinoffs, commented on a post shared by the newbie and made it clear that they are “everyday people” despite being their reality TV fame.

People have already been airing their frustrations over the scripted storylines that we’ve been seeing recently, and many are convinced that the new cast members are only in it for the fame.

Nikki has been getting heat from viewers since her debut in episode one and has been clapping back at the nasty comments.

However, even her close friends have turned on the TLC newbie, and she thinks it’s because of her celebrity status.

90 Day Fiance star David Toborowsky responds to Nikki Exotika’s claim that she’s ‘famous’

Nikki took to her Instagram Story again to slam the haters and threw shade at some former friends who betrayed her trust.

“ALWAYS REMEMBER WHEN YOU BECOME FAMOUS & A CELEBRITY, YOUR BIGGEST HATERS WILL BE PEOPLE WHO YOU WERE ONCE FRIENDS WITH, THAT YOU CUT OUT OF YOUR LIFE,” she wrote.

The TLC newbie added that people will do things to “DESTROY YOUR IMAGE AND REPUTATION…BECAUSE THEY ARE UPSET THEY ARE NO LONGER A PART OF YOUR LIFE OR SUCCESS!!!”

“BE CAREFUL WHO YOU TRUST IN YOUR CLOSE CIRCLE!!!” she warned.

Nikki’s message was reposted by a 90 Day Fiance fan page with the caption “One episode in, and she’s a ‘famous celebrity’ 🤣😂🤣 I can’t even with this ones ego, omg.”

David Toborowsky spotted the post, and he responded with a slew of laughing emojis.

“😂😂😂😂none of us are celebrities we are just everyday people,” he wrote in the comments.

Nikki Exotika has 1.4 million Instagram followers

There’s a reason why Nikki considers herself to be a celebrity. I guess one could say she’s Insta-famous.

She has a large social media following, with 1.4 million on Instagram, although that seems a bit sketchy.

Despite the huge following, the interactions on her post don’t add up.

The likes on her snaps are usually between 300 and 5000, which is quite low for someone with over a million followers.

Nikki’s most viewed Instagram video was posted in September and racked up a little over 6400 views and 83 comments. That represents less than one percent of her followers, and that’s all we have to say about that!

