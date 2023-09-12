90 Day Fiance Season 10 premiere date and couples announced with a major Jasmine and Gino spoiler

The 90 Day Fiance Season 10 trailer is here, and it’s going to be a wild ride, so buckle up!

The landmark season will introduce six new couples ready to take a leap of love, but there are also two familiar faces in the mix.

The always controversial Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo are back– a major spoiler for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers.

The duo have been on a rollercoaster journey all season long, dragging us along through their breakups and makeups.

After seemingly ending things for good a few episodes ago, the couple reconciled, again, when Jasmine begged Gino for forgiveness and even proposed to him with her engagement ring.

Meanwhile, if you were waiting for the Tell All to find out if these two were still together, well, now you know.

Jasmine and Gino are back for Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance

After a lengthy period of waiting for her K1 visa, Jasmine is finally in the U.S. with Gino.

The couple has a lengthy list of issues to work through, but now they can cross long-distance off that list and work on a few other things.

Will they live happily ever after and make it down the aisle in their 90-day timeframe?

Another couple that we’ll get to know is 23-year-old Sophie, who lives in the United Kingdom and enjoys the finer things in life. Her 32-year-old fiance, Rob lives in California and comes from a humble background.

Sophie will get a taste of reality when she arrives in the U.S. on her K1 visa and realizes that the dream life she imagined might be just that, a dream.

Another pair, Manuel and Ashley first met in 2010 when 31-year-old Ashley traveled to Ecuador to study. They eventually got engaged, but when it was time for her to return to the U.S., they broke up.

A decade later, the couple reunited and got engaged again. Are they finally ready to build a life together?

Another pair, Indonesian native Citra met Missouri resident Sam on a dating app two years ago, and on his first visit to Indonesia, he proposed.

However, Sam needs her father’s blessings before they can marry, and time is not on their side. They have less than two weeks to get his approval when he travels to the U.S.

Will Citra’s family allow her to marry Sam after his sordid past and background comes to light?

Let’s get to know the other Season 10 couples

Justin, who hails from Moldova met 47-year-old New Jersey native Nikki 17 years ago on a dating site, and he later proposed and came to the U.S. on a K1 visa.

However, when Justin found out that Nikki identifies as transsexual, things went downhill, and they broke up, but came back into each other’s lives years later.



They’ve agreed to start fresh and to be completely honest with each other, but will they truly be able to start from a clean slate?

Another couple Devin and Nick met on Tinder after they both ended up in Australia — Devin is from Arkansana, and Nick is from South Korea.

The pair spent three weeks together in Sydney, but when Devin returned to the US they filed for the K1 visa, and after two years of waiting, Nick finally arrived in the States.

However, will cultural differences and Devin’s opinionated family break their relationship?

The final pair is Peruvian native Anali and Kentucky resident Clayton, who met on a language app two years ago.

The couple have only spent a few weeks together in person, and things will get very awkward when Anali moves in with Clayton and his mother.

Will the fiery tempers and personalities of the two women in the house be too much to handle for Clayton?

Check out the 90 Day Fiance Season 10 trailer below:

90 Day Fiance Season 10 premieres Sunday, October 8 at 8/7c on TLC.