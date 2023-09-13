90 Day Fiance Season 10 spoilers: Did Gino cheat on Jasmine?

Another day, another cheating allegation between Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo.

While this tumultuous couple’s storyline continues to play out during Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, there’s even more to come next month.

So, if you haven’t had enough of Jasmine and Gino already, get ready because whether you like it or not, they’re back for Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance.

In a newly-released spoiler clip from Season 10 of the flagship series, Jasmine believes she has evidence that Gino has been unfaithful to her.

In the preview, Jasmine and Gino are riding in his car after she’s arrived in the U.S. following a long wait for her K-1 visa to be approved.

While they’re at a stop light, Jasmine looks down and finds a tube of lipstick on the passenger’s seat floor. As she picks it up, she calmly asks Gino, “What is this?”

90 Day Fiance Season 10 spoiler: Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo get into a huge argument when she accuses him of cheating

Gino turns his eyes back to the road as he replies, “I have no idea,” with a shrug.

Not surprisingly, Jasmine doesn’t believe Gino and begins to flip out.

“You’re a f**king cheater!” she screams as she cries and points her finger at him accusingly.

Gino adamantly fires back, “No, I’m not! That’s not cheating!” but Jasmine continues to accuse him of straying with another woman.

In the next scene, Jasmine gets out of the car and slams the door as her belongings go flying and fall to the ground. Jasmine is seen bawling in the cold rain as she exclaims, “I wanna go home.”

Gino and Jasmine’s up-and-down relationship

Talks of infidelity are nothing new between Jasmine and Gino, as 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers have watched for two seasons.

During a heated argument, while filming a confessional, Jasmine told Gino that she had cheated on him with her ex, Dane. But after kissing and making up, Jasmine later admitted that she lied and was only trying to push Gino’s buttons.

Eventually, the couple reconciled, and Jasmine ended up proposing to Gino with the engagement ring he thought she had lost.

Now that we know Jasmine is in the U.S., 90 Day Fiance fans are curious to know the status of her and Gino’s relationship. We should know by now that just because Jasmine has left Panama doesn’t mean she and Gino are still together.

These two have broken up and gotten back together more times than we can count at this point, so when it comes to their relationship status, your guess is as good as ours. In the meantime, buckle up because Jasmine and Gino’s rollercoaster love story isn’t over just yet.

90 Day Fiance Season 10 premieres Sunday, October 8 at 8/7c on TLC.