90 Day Fiance viewers call out Loren Brovarnik’s ‘mean’ and ‘toxic’ mom Marlene

Loren Brovarnik‘s mom, Marlene Goldstone, didn’t earn herself any fans after this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

As we’re watching this season, Loren decided to go under the knife to have a Mommy Makeover.

The hours-long procedure went well, but the weeks-long recovery process has just begun for Loren, putting an extra workload on her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, and her parents, Marlene and Bryan.

Marlene questioned why Loren opted to have her surgery while her kids were still young and while Alexei’s father was visiting from Israel.

Although she disagreed with the timing of Loren’s surgery, Loren admitted, “I know – it was my decision.”

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“So then, no complaining allowed,” Marlene fired back.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers put Loren Brovarnik’s mom, Marlene, on blast

After watching the scene between Loren and her mom play out, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers headed to X (formerly Twitter) to sound off, putting Marlene on blast.

One of Marlene’s critics wrote, “Loren’s mom is 1000000% in the wrong.”

“I don’t like putting down other moms, but Marlene is winning awards with this toxic, entitled, judgemental behaviour here,” their comment continued. “Very #ILoveAMamasBoy-ish. ‘I won’t help you unless you do what I want and/or apologize.'”

Loren's mom is 1000000% in the wrong. I don't like putting down other moms, but Marlene is winning awards with this toxic, entitled, judgemental behaviour here. Very #ILoveAMamasBoy-ish. "I won't help you unless you do what I want and/or apologize" #LorenAndAlexei #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/ju0YwWJUwD — 🇨🇦 Robynne without the blue check (@RockynRobynne) February 7, 2023

@AngieBeansTV didn’t mince words, including a gif of Will Ferrell along with a post that read, “Loren’s Mom is a b***h. A b***h I tell you!”

One X user called Marlene a “mean boomer woman” and expressed their anger over the way she treated Loren.

Loren’s mom is a mean boomer woman. She totally reminds me of my own mom and it makes me angry the way she treats her daughter. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/uuIrFwDN5D — Chiefsloverchick (@Chiefsloverchi1) May 27, 2024

Another commenter asked, “Why is Loren’s Mom harping on the surgery the s**t is done now. Either help and shut the f**k up or don’t help and shut the f**k up.”

Why is Loren’s Mom harping on the surgery the shit is done now. Either help and shut the fuck up or don’t help and shut the fuck up #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/WUk7o6dBkM — AngieBeans☔️Lover of Prince☔️ (@AngieBeansTV) May 27, 2024

PFC of Stutsman Army wrote that Marlene is “annoying AF” and wouldn’t be content until “someone says she right about everything.”

“She’s probably like that about all the things,” they added. “How exhausting.”

Loren’s mom is annoying AF. She’s not going to stop throwing jabs until someone says she right about everything. She’s probably like that about all the things. How exhausting. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/HThyPVkKAw — PFC of Stutsman Army (@kkdapenguin) May 27, 2024

Loren’s fans stand by her side in another parental squabble

This isn’t the first time 90 Day Fiance viewers have watched Loren and her mom, Marlene, go head to head.

During Season 2 of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, Loren got into a tiff with her parents after she and Alexei dropped the bomb on them that they were considering moving to Israel.

Things got intense between Loren and Marlene, with Marlene accusing Loren of being disrespectful and threatening to slap her daughter if TLC’s cameras weren’t present.

Most 90 Day Fiance viewers sided with Loren once again, however, and called out Bryan and Marlene’s behavior

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.