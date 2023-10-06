Loren Brovarnik shows off Mommy Makeover results one month post-op: ‘BEST decision I made’

Reality TV star Loren Brovarnik is loving her new look, and so are we.

After researching plastic surgeons in her area, the 90 Day Fiance alum underwent a Mommy Makeover last month, and she’s getting closer and closer to a full recovery.

In the meantime, Loren is giving us glimpses of her post-surgery body, and so far, so good!

Taking to Instagram this week, the mom of three posed for several pics to show her 1.4 million followers the results of her surgery.

The 35-year-old donned a yellow sports bra and black biker shorts for her full-length bedroom mirror selfie in the first slide, looking slim and trim.

In her second and third slides, Loren snapped some selfies with her surgeon, Dr. Devvi Bhakar, from inside his office.

Loren noted in the caption of her carousel of photos that she couldn’t be happier with the results so far, and she doesn’t regret her decision whatsoever.

Loren Brovarnik is loving the results of her Mommy Makeover

“My hips don’t lie!” she began. “I can’t believe I am 1 month post op already! l love sharing this journey with you, so I hope you continue following it with me! I will always say that @drdevvdo was the BEST decision I made (after Alex of course).”

In her Instagram Story, Loren shared some more selfies, showing off her post-op physique, and recorded herself during her follow-up appointment with Dr. Bhakar, gushing over him and his team.

Of course, a post by Loren wouldn’t be complete without some criticism from her naysayers. In the comments section of her post, Loren was met with disapproval from a critic who felt her photos were a “false advertisement.”

The individual, who underwent a tummy tuck and Brazilian butt lift (BBL) five months ago, felt it was too soon for Loren to be up and moving around.

Loren fires back at a 90 Day Fiance critic and admits she’s not feeling 100 percent yet

As Loren explained, she didn’t have a BBL, and she never said she wasn’t in pain, but she’s still feeling “totally uncomfortable,” especially in the mornings.

Loren responded to a critic on Instagram. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Shortly after her surgery, Loren clarified the term “natural Mommy Makeover” after skeptics accused her of stretching the truth about her procedure being “natural.”

Loren explained in another Instagram post, “I say natural because I used my own fat and didn’t put anything in me. And for everyone asking, I did a tummy tuck bc I had abdominal diastases, 360 lipo and the fat transfer to my boobs. Basically repurposed myself.”

She also left a message for her haters in the caption, writing, “Whether you’ve been hating on me, bashing me, supporting me, cheering for me, I’m so excited for this next chapter and really excited to share it with you all!”

We know Loren loves to share her life with her millions of fans and followers, so it shouldn’t be long before the momfluencer is back to her chipper, energetic self, modeling her favorite outfits on social media, and we can’t wait.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.