90 Day Fiance fans sound off on Loren Brovarnik’s fight with her parents

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik has been locked in a nasty feud with her parents, Marlene and Bryan Goldstone that has been playing out on Season 2 of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

The fight started after Loren and her Israeli husband, Alexei Brovarnik, told Loren’s parents that they were thinking about moving to Israel, a move Loren’s parents were vehemently against.

After they told them that news, the four of them, plus pregnant Loren and Alex’s two boys, traveled to Israel to visit Alex’s family. While there, Loren’s parents both said inflammatory things to Loren and Alex that furthered the divide.

Loren’s parents told her that she had no spine and that she couldn’t make it in a foreign country. Loren’s dad told Loren and Alex that they needed to consult an Israeli attorney to find out the custody laws in Israel if they were to break up, which deeply upset them both.

To top things off, when Loren went to confront her parents about the tension, her mom exploded and told Loren she was being disrespectful to them and that she needed to listen to her parents. She went so far as to say that she would slap Loren if the cameras were not around.

During the last episode, weeks after the group came back from Israel separately, Loren asked her parents if they could watch her son, and they said no. Loren’s sister, who lives with their parents, also said no to babysitting. Loren remarked that the relationship with her parents had never been this bad ever.

In a clip from the latest episode shared by 90 Day Fiance’s official Instagram page and viewers sounded off on the fight between Loren and her parents, with many saying her parents were in the wrong.

90 Day Fiance viewers slam Loren Brovarnik’s parents’ behavior

The comments section of the 90 Day Fiance post was filled with viewers who thought Loren’s parents’ behavior was out of line.

One top comment read, “I mean if they are doing it out of anger or spite then they need to grow up if they doing it to teach her a lesson about not having her parents around to help her then I guess it’s a lesson she gonna learn today.”

Another popular remark stated, “Never punish the grandchildren over whatever issues you may have with the parents. You’ll never get that time back again with them 😕.”

Yet another critic shared, “This is a power move…no grandparent should punish the kids to make an example. This is very unhealthy….this doesn’t solve anything. Only causes damage and resentment. Hope they work through this while incorporating some healthy boundaries.

Loren Brovarnik’s mom and sister will hurt Loren’s feelings further

Based on the trailer for the next episode of After the 90 Days, Loren’s friends will break the news to her that both her mom and sister said they would not be attending her baby shower.

In her interview, Loren described that she was hurt, embarrassed, and shocked at their decision.

Later on, Loren revealed that her dad asked to meet up with her, but she was nervous about what was going to be said.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10:30 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+.