90 Day Fiance viewers beg Anali to just go home

Clayton was right to worry about how Anali would react to his home life before she even showed up on 90 Day Fiance.

Now that she’s arrived, things have been awkward at best,

Clayton was worried that Anali would have a problem with their living situation.

After all, he shares a small apartment with his mom — who lives in his closet and has a hoarding problem.

He also has two guinea pigs and two dogs, so adding another person will be a lot.

But that’s not even Anali’s biggest issue. Her complaint is the amount of time Clayton spends on his computer — an elaborate setup — while not paying attention to her.

Clayton’s computer time has Anali concerned

Clayton and Anali met on a language-learning app before he headed to Peru to meet in person. It only took four days for him to propose, and while Anali did say yes, it’s pretty clear that she should have gotten to know him better.

Not only does Clayton use his computer for gaming, but it’s also where he keeps all his friends.

Anali was shocked to learn that Clayton hadn’t even met his best friend of 10 years in person, instead keeping in touch online.

He even told her that most of his friends are online and seemed to prefer that. It’s a miracle that he even met Anali and brought her to his home.

Now, she’s looking at Clayton’s computing habits and seeing all the red flags she should have known before moving to the United States to live with his mom and collection of animals.

90 Day Fiance fans tell Anali she should just ‘go home’

90 Day Fiance viewers are torn over whether Anali should insist that Clayton upgrade their living situation or if she should pack her bags and head home.

One 90 Day Fiance fan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “Uhhh no, I think I would have to pull a Jasmine tantrum in Anali and Clayton’s situation and make him find us a bigger place and/or make his Mama move out.”

But the general consensus is that Anali made a big mistake and should quickly return to Peru.

“Yes Anali, keep questioning and observing. This situation with Clayton ain’t it Love,” wrote another viewer.

Another wrote, “Anali, it’s time to go home. He ain’t it.”

Another agreed, writing, “Anali needs to leave him. He will NOT change.”

Now we wait to see if Anali and Clayton make it to their wedding day or if she’ll turn around and head home before her 90 days are up.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.