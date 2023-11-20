Clayton throws shade at his sister and claps back at snarky 90 Day Fiance fan

After the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance played out, Season 10 cast member Clayton Clark was throwing shade at everyone.

As usual, people had a lot to say about the show, but one disgruntled viewer crossed a line with their comment.

Clayton called out the woman on social media after she body-shamed his fiance, Anali, and added an ignorant comment about the Spanish-speaking cast members.

Clayton had a lot of time on his hands because no one was safe from his clapbacks — not even family.

We met his older sister, Brandi, on Sunday night when she turned up to meet Anali after she arrived in the U.S.

At first, the Peruvian native felt her soon-to-be sister-in-law was sweet, but things quickly turned sour.

Brandi started questioning Anali’s motives for being with Clayton, and things took a turn between the siblings, leading to a tearful Brandi storming off.

However, after their scene recently played out, Clayton had some choice words for his sister.

Clayton Clark claps back at an ignorant 90 Day Fiance viewer

Clayton wants all he smoke with people making negative comments about him or Anali on social media, and he just clapped back at one viewer.

After watching the show, the woman had a major issue. She tagged TLC and complained about the subtitles on the show — since some of the cast members are non-English speakers.

She also had some nasty things to say about Clayton’s family.

“You should have a disclaimer before the show begins that over half of those 2 hours were sub titles. That is a lot.” said the woman.

“The closet mom, her odd son, and this Anali…she resembles Sponge Bob square Pants. Her body is square. Very strange. Closet mom yikes!!!” she added.

Clayton wrote, “Colleen (who does not rock), and who casually admits she cannot read, does not enjoy Spanish-speaking people on TV.”

“Maybe Patrick [ from the cartoon] can be deported so you can continue living under his rock,” he added.

Clayton later posted the exchange on his Instagram page.

Clayton throws shade at his sister, Brandi

Meanwhile, no one is escaping Clayton’s wrath, and the next person on his hit list was his sister Brandi.

It’s clear the two have not made up since the tense family scene was filmed because he had some words for her, too.

Referencing the moment Brandi stormed off, Clayton posted a photo holding up his middle finger and wrote, “Maybe my sister can find a new brother in that bathroom she ran off to.”

