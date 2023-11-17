90 Day Fiance spoiler: Clayton’s sister questions Anali’s intentions during tense meetup

Things are heating up on 90 Day Fiance as we were recently introduced to the final couple in Season 10, Clayton and Anali.

The Peruvian native finally landed in the U.S. and met Clayton’s two guinea pigs, his two dogs, and his mom — who lives in his closet.

That’s not a typo; Clayton managed to cram a tiny makeshift bed and pillow into his closet, where his mom sleeps.

Anyway, Anali was quite shocked when she saw the tight quarters her soon-to-be mother-in-law was living in, and in a preview for the upcoming episode, she’ll meet Clayton’s sister.

Clayton has already confessed that Anali’s dad has no idea that he exists, and during a sit down with his sister, she aired her suspicions about Anali’s intentions.

Things got tense during the meeting as Clayton’s sister did not mince words during their sitdown.

90 Day Fiance couple Clayton and Anali have a tense meeting with his sister

Clayton is clearly in love with Anali, and because of that, he thinks she has the best of intentions.

However, the same cannot be said for his sister, who is just now meeting the 26-year-old and is cautious about her reasons for being with Clayton.

Things took a turn during a casual meetup that included Clayton’s mom, who briefly left her closet to join the trio for lunch.

Clayton’s sister got right to the point, saying, “I don’t want to beat around the bush. How do I know that she’s just not here for a green card?”

As Clayton translates the question for Anali, she says it wouldn’t have been so hard to leave her family in Peru if that was the case.

Clayton defends her, adding, “I can’t imagine her faking something like that for two and a half years.”

“I can,” responds his sister. “People do it all the time.”

Clayton’s sister thinks he’s blinded by love

In the teaser for the upcoming episode, Clayton expresses annoyance at his sister’s comments and claims she has “an attitude” during their conversation.

“It’s unfortunate she wants to show this side of her on her first meeting with Anali,’ says the 30-year-old.

The tension between the brother and sister was palpable as Clayton threw shade by asking, “You had enough to drink?” seemingly hinting that she has a drinking problem.

Clayton’s mom is awkwardly sitting there all this time, likely regretting leaving her cozy closet for this drama.

The siblings continue to talk, but Clayton’s sister is “over it” and storms off in tears.

She then told the cameras, “I love my brother. I do think he’s blinded by love a little bit, so he’s missing some red flags.”

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.