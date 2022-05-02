90 Day Fiance viewers are already tired of Ariela Weinberg this season – Here’s why

This season, Ariela Weinberg is getting on 90 Day Fiance viewers’ nerves. Pic credit: @biniyam_shibre/Instagram

90 Day Fiance is only three episodes into Season 9, and viewers are already over Ariela Weinberg.

Ariela (Ari) and her suspected husband, Biniyam (Bini) Shibre, are the only returning couple on 90 Day Fiance this season.

Ariela Weinberg, Biniyam Shibre return for Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance

Joining six other new couples for Season 9, Ari and Bini returned to pick up where their story left off after 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way ended.

Bini and Ari were excited that Bini received his K-1 visa, allowing him to gain entry into the US with Ari and their son Avi. Bini, however, waited until the night before he was scheduled to leave for America to tell his family the news.

Not surprisingly, it didn’t go over so well, and the discussion ended with one of Bini’s sisters throwing a glass of wine in Ari’s face.

Following the episode, 90 Day Fiance viewers took to Twitter, where they sounded off. Many of them weren’t happy to see Ari return this season, and there was a common theme among the reasons why.

90 Day Fiance viewers think Bini stays with Ari to avoid losing son Avi

As it turns out, some viewers feel that Bini only stays with Ari so he doesn’t lose his son Avi. Bini has voiced his fear of losing his son, which is valid; he was married to an American woman before Ari, who left for the US with their son, never to return.

Taking to Twitter, 90 Day Fiance viewers expressed why they have had enough of Ari on the show.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“I swear Ari thinks she is right about everything and to me it seems she uses the child as a weapon to keep Bini in line,” tweeted one 90 Day Fiance viewer following Sunday’s episode.

Another wrote, “Ari definitely uses Avi as leverage against Bini. She knows his biggest fear is losing his son so he’s willing to do whatever she wants to keep his son in his life. She’s the biggest manipulator.”

Pic credit: @AliciaJ_71/@stephw0472/@kayyy_LOvee/Twitter

In addition to some other jabs in their tweet, another 90 Day Fiance viewer echoed the sentiment: “I really believe Bini is staying with her because he’s terrified of losing his child again. DASSIT.”

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance is just getting started, but some viewers have already made up their minds about watching Ari’s story unfold.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.