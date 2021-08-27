90 Day Fiance: Biniyam Shibre talks fear of losing his family again ahead of Season 3 of The Other Way

Biniyam Shibre opened up about the possibility of losing his family. Pic credit: TLC

Biniyam Shibre from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way opened up about his fear of losing his family.

The 31-year-old Ethiopian native was already abandoned once by his ex-wife, who was from the United States, like his current fiance, Ariela Weinberg.

Biniyam was previously married to another American woman, and they share a son, as viewers learned on an earlier season of The Other Way.

Learning that his fiance Ariela was also once married and that her ex-husband is coming to visit them, Biniyam got candid about his fear of losing his family again.

Biniyam Shibre doesn’t want to lose his family again

“Because I lost my family back before, I’m so hurt, I’m so depressed,” Biniyam told Entertainment Tonight.

“That’s what I don’t want to happen with me, like, I don’t want to lose [Ariela] because I love her.”

Ariela brought up an incident that played out during Season 2 of The Other Way when Biniyam danced with one of his ex-girlfriends and things got touchy-touchy.

Ariela reminded viewers that while she and her mom watched Biniyam play “butt bongos” on his ex, she sat quietly and watched, without throwing much of a fit.

Biniyam’s fiancee admitted that she wants him to experience the same feeling, when talking about her ex-husband, Leandro, coming to visit them.

“I think it’s time that Biniyam experiences a little bit of the same,” Ariela admitted.

Biniyam explained, “That’s why I’m so jealous because I have communication if he disclose too much, I don’t want it to start again and then I don’t want to lose my, again, my family.”

Biniyam Shibre is worried history may repeat itself

“Because I lost my family back before, I don’t want to lose [them] again. That’s why I’m so worried,” Biniyam confided.

“When my first relationship, I lost, I’m so hurt, I’m so depressed, I even try to kill myself … so many things…”

“[Ariela] has given me a baby, like something, I don’t want to lose ourselves like this.”

Ariela and Biniyam share a son, Aviel, who is 19 months old. The couple recently opened up about Aviel’s hernia surgery, which caused a lot of apprehension.

When it comes to trusting Ari’s ex-husband Leandro, Biniyam admitted that it will be very hard.

“I don’t know. Very hard [to] trust him because, especially for me, like, even I say that because they especially, they talking like Spanish,” Biniyam revealed, saying that he doesn’t know what Ari and Leandro are talking about a lot of times, since they speak to each other in a language he doesn’t understand.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, 90 Day Fiance fans came for Ariela when they discovered she brought her ex-husband to come stay with her, Biniyam, and their son Aviel.

Ariela, however, didn’t seem too fazed by the comments and was aware that taking heat from trolls online is par for the course on social media as a reality TV star.

“Oh they are definitely going to come for me. But I know they just don’t get it. And that’s cool,” Ariela said. “They’d come for me even if I donated a kidney to a homeless kitten. Can’t win with the internet 😂”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns for Season 3 on Sunday, August 29 at 8/7c on TLC.